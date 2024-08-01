Handel's Homemade Ice Cream Celebrates Grand Opening In Columbia Harbison

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Celebrate with Fresh, Fun-Filled Flavors and a Chance to Win Free Ice Cream for a Year on August 8!

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the summer heat continues to hit South Carolina, Handel's Homemade Ice Cream , the #1 Ice Cream on the Planet by National Geographic, is bringing its beloved ice cream to the Columbia area, offering guests a refreshing way to cool off with their novelty treats. The nearly 80-year-old brand is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 252 Harbison Boulevard, with a celebration set for Thursday, August 8, 2024. Guests are invited to join the festivities and ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Irmo Chamber of Commerce starting at 10:30 a.m.Handel's Harbison will offer various giveaways during its grand opening weekend. The first 100 guests in line on opening day will receive Free Ice Cream for a Year! On Friday, August 9, police, military, fire, and first responders will receive one free small cone (sugar/cake) or dish with a valid ID. The celebration continues on Saturday, August 10, when the first 93 customers in line will receive one free small cone (sugar/cake) or dish. Guests will also enjoy a live broadcast from local radio station 93.1 The Lake.Multi-unit franchisees Cody Sheriff and Kandi Bubonic are eager to open their second location with this legacy ice cream brand. The pair are local to the community and operate Handel's Forest Acres. They are excited to continue expanding Handel's into the Columbia market.“Handel's is a strong-rooted family brand, which is reflected in our lives as well! Cody's father and brother each own locations in Texas,” said Kandi Bubonic, Co-owner of Handel's Harbison.“We knew from their experience and other friends that Handel's has a fanatic following with incredible standards for quality and great support for its franchisees. This area has always been a go-to for the community for shopping, dining out with the family, traveling on Interstate 26, or spending time on the lake, so it will be a staple for folks to enjoy some delicious ice cream.”Handel's Harbison is a 1,600 sq. ft. walk-in location. The store will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will offer pickup, delivery, and catering. Guests can scoop up handmade flavors, including Black Cherry, Buckeye, Coffee Chocolate Chip, Graham Central Station, Peach, Salty Caramel Truffle, and more.“What makes Handel's special is its attention to detail in the recipes and quality. We use premium ingredients, which we do not skimp on, and load up with all the add-ins that guests can choose from,” said Cody Sheriff, Co-owner of Handel's Harbison.For more information about Handel's Harbison, visit the link here or follow them on Instagram and Facebook at @handels_harbison.About Handel's Homemade Ice CreamHandel's Homemade Ice Cream has been in the business of making and selling fresh ice cream, handmade in stores every day, since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the Handel's legacy was created by Alice Handel and Lenny Fisher, who grew the brand from a single Scoop Shop into a flourishing chain using fresh ingredients and upholding a commitment to quality. Each batch of Handel's ice cream is made fresh daily, using Alice's original methods and recipes. There are 48 flavors available daily and more than 140 flavors that rotate seasonally.In 2023 and 2024, Handel's ranked in Franchise Times' Top 400 list, recognizing the largest franchise systems in the United States and its "Fast & Serious," a list of the smartest-growing franchises for the year. The brand is also recognized by TasteAtlas as one of the top 100 Most Iconic Ice Creams in the World.Handel's has been named #1 Ice Cream on the Planet by National Geographic, one of the Top 10 Best Ice Cream Businesses by USA Today, one of the Top 500 Restaurants in America by Nation's Restaurant News , and Top 500 Franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine.Handel's currently has over 140 locations across 14 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit .

