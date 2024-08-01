Chicago Financial Advisory Firm Porte Brown Wealth Management Names New Financial Advisor: Mackowiak

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC, pbwealth , a Chicago metro advisory firm, is proud to announce

that Nicky Mackowiak , FPQP®,

has been

promoted to the role of Financial Advisor. With this appointment, Nicky brings exceptional expertise and dedication to the forefront of Porte Brown Wealth Management's financial advisory services.

Nicky Mackowiak, FPQPTM,

"Nicky embodies a deep commitment to empowering clients by creating personalized plans. She has been with Porte Brown Wealth Management since 2010,

and her promotion reflects not only her outstanding track record but also her passion for helping every client work towards financial confidence and security," said Ron Manso, CFP® – Wealth Management Partner & Financial Advisor. "Whether navigating career transitions, planning for retirement, or building generational wealth, Nicky's dedication to education and empowerment enables women to assert control over their finances and make well-informed decisions for themselves and their families."

"As a female financial advisor, I want to empower women by creating tailored strategies that align with their needs, goals, and aspirations, fostering their achievement of financial stability through effective communication," said Nicky Mackowiak.

Nicky Mackowiak is a financial advisor dedicated to empowering women through personalized financial strategies. With expertise in retirement planning, investment strategies, estate planning, Nicky provides comprehensive wealth management solutions tailored to the unique needs of her clients. Her mission is to inspire confidence and independence by equipping women with the knowledge and tools to achieve financial success.

About Porte Brown

Porte Brown LLC is a full-service accounting and consulting firm headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village, Illinois. For more than 75 years, Porte Brown has focused on providing the highest level of service to individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the region. In addition to the traditional accounting services such as tax planning and preparation, audit, business valuations, and retirement plan administration, Porte Brown also provides strategic consulting and leading-edge technology implementation for clients. Wealth management services provided by Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC.*



About Porte Brown Wealth Management

Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC is a financial advisory firm located in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village, Illinois. Porte Brown Wealth Management was formed in 2009 to provide individuals and businesses with a complete line of financial services through a relationship with Avantax Wealth ManagementSM, member FINRA, SIPC. Porte Brown Wealth Management is committed to instilling its clients with confidence for all of their wealth management needs. It caters its solutions for individuals and businesses, finding a specific plan to fit their exact needs and give them vision and clarity for years to come. Porte Brown Wealth Management's ultimate goal is to provide financial peace of mind that is client focused.

*Wealth Management Services provided by Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC. Securities offered through Avantax Investment ServicesSM, Member FINRA, SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Avantax Advisory ServicesSM. Insurance services offered through an Avantax affiliated insurance agency.

Contact:

Pam Metzger

[email protected]

847-956-1040



SOURCE Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC