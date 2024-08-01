(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The 10th BRANDED SHORTS- Now Open for Submissions

"We aim for a relationship that is as rich as a movie, but with the same objective as an advertisement"

Statement for the 10th Anniversary of Branded Shorts by Takuma Takasaki, judge of the BRANDED SHORTS and producer of "PERFECT DAYS"

SHIBUYA WARD, Japan, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning Thursday, August 1, BRANDED SHORTS, Japan's only international branded movie competition, will begin accepting submissions for the 2025 Short Shorts Festival & Asia, one of Asia's biggest international short film festivals and accredited by the Academy Awards.

URL



BRANDED SHORTS will celebrate its 10th Anniversary in 2025

Continue Reading

BRANDED SHORTS, established by the festival in 2016, is a new type of communication by companies and organizations that transcends the boundaries of "advertising" and aims to communicate their social values (services, products, and experiences) to consumers, as a form of "cinematic communication." The festival defines Branded Movies as films that are selected and have eight perspectives; inevitability, ability to change perceptions, ability to share, message power, viewership retention, originality, timelessness, and post-viewing retention.

During the submission period, we will announce a short list that will lead to the final nomination. We will gather jurors from various industries in advertising and film for the 2024 film festival, and the best Branded Movie selection will be awarded the "Branded Shorts of the Year."

The HR category supported by Indeed, established in 2022, keep calling out for Branded Movies from the perspective of human resources, and recruitment.

We look forward to seeing BRANDED SHORTS films that challenge new possibilities in the run-up to the 2025 festival!

< BRANDED SHORTS 2025 Submission Guideline >

■Period:Thursday, August 1, 2024 to Friday, February 28, 2025

■Submission:Please refer to Branded Shorts 2025 website

URL:

■Announcement:A Short List of films that will be considered for final nominations will be announced every month on the BRANDED SHORTS website. All the final nominations will be announced by the end of April in 2025.

Contact:

Fuyumi Tanaka

0354748201

[email protected]

SOURCE Committee for Short Shorts Film Festival