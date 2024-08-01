Neurostar Partners With This Is My Brave To Recognize Teen Mental Health Month

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New initiative aims to provide information and resources for teen mental amidst rising public health concerns

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, (NASDAQ: STIM), a medical company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, is partnering with non-profit This Is My Brave to raise awareness and provide essential resources to support the mental health and well-being of teens and young adults for Teen Mental Health Month in August.



“More than 40% of high school students report feelings of sadness or hopelessness,1 meaning the urgency to address teen mental health and well-being has never been greater,” stated Keith J. Sullivan, President and CEO of Neuronetics, Inc.“We're honored to partner with This Is My Brave to increase awareness for Teen Mental Health Month and provide resources and education to patients, parents, and doctors. The new indication for NeuroStar TMS to treat adolescents aged 15 and older with depression is one example of our commitment to the mental health needs of teens.”

NeuroStar and This Is My Brave are united in their efforts to equip adolescents and their communities with the information, resources, and skills to navigate mental health challenges. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) reports that nearly 70% of adolescents felt a negative impact on their mental health due to the COVID-19 pandemic,2 highlighting the urgent need for such support. This partnership marks a pivotal step in advocating for the official recognition of August as Teen Mental Health Month and elevating the importance of teen mental health in public discourse.

“We are grateful to have NeuroStar as a partner in this endeavor. Their dedication to improving adolescent mental health outcomes through innovative treatment and raising awareness of such options aligns seamlessly with our goals for Teen Mental Health Month,” said Erin Gallagher, Executive Director of This Is My Brave.“At This Is My Brave, our goal is to provide a platform for individuals to share their stories and foster understanding of, and support for, mental health challenges.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), suicide is the third leading cause of death among high school-aged youths aged 15–19 years.3 Additionally, the American Psychiatric Association (APA) indicates that 50% of mental illnesses begin by age 14, and 75% by age 24.4 The consequences of not addressing adolescent mental health conditions can extend into adulthood, impairing both physical and mental health and limiting opportunities for fulfilling lives.

For more information about This is My Brave and Teen Mental Health Awareness Month, please visit . For more information about NeuroStar TMS Therapy, please visit .

About This Is My Brave

This Is My Brave was co-founded in Virginia by Jennifer Marshall and Anne Marie Ames (1958-2017), two women passionate about ending the stigma surrounding mental illness and saving lives through storytelling. In May of 2014, TIMB debuted its first ever live show in Arlington, VA, at the Spectrum Theatre to a sold-out crowd of nearly 400. Over the past ten years, the nonprofit organization has hosted 110 performances across the United States and in Australia featuring over 1,000 storytellers. TIMB has been featured in The Washington Post, O, The Oprah Magazine, Stage-Directions Magazine, and Health as well as on the TODAY Show and many local media outlets. In 2019, This Is My Brave debuted their short documentary film and launched high school and college pilot programs, and in 2021 TIMB and Principle Pictures launched Our Turn to Talk, a teen mental health podcast and documentary.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations with its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health. NeuroStar is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication hasn't helped. NeuroStar is indicated for the treatment of depressive episodes and for decreasing anxiety symptoms for those who may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms in adult patients suffering from MDD and who failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from previous antidepressant medication treatment in the current episode. It is also FDA-cleared as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder and for adolescent patients aged 15-21 with MDD. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading TMS treatment for MDD in adults with over 6.4 million treatments delivered. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment that produces extraordinary results. For safety and prescribing information, visit .

About Adolescent Depression

Adolescent depression is a complex and challenging mental health condition that affects young individuals during the crucial period of adolescence. An estimated 4.3 million U.S. adolescents aged 15-21 are affected by MDD. Depression amongst adolescents can disrupt crucial aspects of development, such as academic performance, relationships with peers and family members, and overall emotional well-being.

NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is indicated as an adjunct for the treatment of MDD in adolescent patients aged 15-21.

