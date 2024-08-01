Charles & Dean Finance Subscribe To Appex Now Products Flex And Dock

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The UK-based award-winning specialist finance brokerage has opted for two of NETSOL's API-first products from the Appex Now marketplace

ENCINO, Calif., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, (Nasdaq: NTWK ), a global leader in delivering state-of-the-art solutions for the asset finance and leasing industry, has announced that Charles & Dean Finance has signed up for two products from Company's new API-first Appex Now marketplace – Flex and Dock.



Flex, the first product offering from Appex Now, is an instant, cloud-based calculation engine which guarantees swift and accurate calculations at all stages of the contract lifecycle through various calculation types.

Dock is a centralized document generation tool with template-based configuration and simple syntax, which allows users to create accurate documents in seconds.

“We are thrilled to partner with Charles & Dean Finance, a specialist finance brokerage with in-depth expertise in both business and vehicle finance,” said Najeeb Ghauri, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NETSOL Technologies Inc.“The agility and simplicity of our API-first products have become a game-changer, empowering businesses to swiftly leverage our offerings and derive immediate value.”

Tom Perkins, Director at Charles & Dean Finance, stated,“NETSOL is a well-known brand in the UK's credit, finance and leasing industry known for its cutting-edge technological solutions, and we're excited to be integrating Flex and Dock into our business processes. The versatility and seamless integration,and quick onboarding of these API-first solutions are ideally suited for our fast-paced and diverse client network, and we look forward to leveraging these new capabilities in a rapidly growing market.”

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies is a global leader in delivering state-of-the-art solutions for the asset finance and leasing industry, serving automotive OEMs, autocaptives and financial institutions across over 30 countries. Since its inception in 1996, NETSOL has been at the cutting edge of technology, pioneering innovations with its asset finance solutions and leveraging advanced AI and cloud services to meet the complex needs of the global market. Renowned for its deep industry expertise, customer-centric approach and commitment to excellence, NETSOL fosters strong partnerships with its clients, ensuring their success in an ever-evolving landscape. With a rich history of innovation, ethical business practices and a focus on sustainability, NETSOL is dedicated to empowering businesses worldwide, securing its position as the trusted partner for leading firms around the globe.

About Charles & Dean

With offices in Stamford and London, Charles & Dean are an award-winning specialist finance brokerage, committed to opening a door of possibilities for their clients. Over the last decade, the company has supported over 6000 businesses and individuals.

