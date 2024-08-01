Fincenfetch Partners With Pennsylvania Bar Association To Offer Comprehensive Beneficial Ownership Reporting

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FincenFetch partners with the Pennsylvania Bar to offer simplified BOI reporting to get clients compliant under the 2024 Corporate Transparency Act.

- Pennsylvania Bar Association Executive Director Matthew HollidayWELLINGTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FincenFetch, an industry-leading Beneficial Ownership Information Report filing software solution, has partnered with the Pennsylvania Bar Association to offer members a simplified reporting platform to keep their clients compliant under the 2024 Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) guidelines.This partnership, along with collaborations with societies and associations across the country, is a testament to FincenFetch's dedication to revolutionizing compliance and BOI filing for organizations throughout the United States.“As deadlines to file approach, more business owners are turning to their attorneys and accountants to get these mandatory reports filed so they don't get fined” said FincenFetch CEO Charles Wismer.With filing deadlines fast approaching and only a fraction of businesses having already submitted their reports, FincenFetch is aggressively moving the needle and partnering with firms and associations across the country to offer FREE, educational, webinars and CPE courses on the filing regulations. The goal is to educate professionals on the impact of the CTA and the need for simplified filing for their societies, associations and business entities.FincenFetch's precise and easy-to-navigate BOI reporting platform addresses the complexities of self-filing or manual filing. The AI-driven solution also provides an accurate and highly-secure experience that eliminates errors and minimizes liability for firms while offering a custom-branded portal for a consistent brand experience."We feel the best way to get law and accounting firms the information they need is to partner with the associations and societies who have a vested interest in keeping their members educated, engaged and offering access to value-added services,” Wismer said.If a business fails to file on time or accurately, fines can be hefty. FincenFetch's scalability and automation are designed to surpass the rigorous demands of the CTA and easily allows firms to help their clients get and stay compliant while providing new and ongoing revenue.“The Pennsylvania Bar Association is thrilled to be in partnership with FincenFetch and offer PBA members a discounted rate on automated FinCEN BOI Reporting that will save members time and give them a way to grow revenue,” said Pennsylvania Bar Association Executive Director Matthew Holliday.“We look forward to this being a fruitful collaboration for our members.”FincenFetch will provide a FREE webinar for Pennsylvania Bar Association members on August 6, 2024.As a leader in the BOI reporting market, FincenFetch stays up-to-date on regulatory changes and adapts its solutions to meet compliance needs of firms and associations and the clients they serve. In addition, they offer free webinars and industry-specific e-Books on the CTA requirements.Visit to schedule a webinar, book a demo or request a free BOI reporting guide.About FincenFetchFincenFetch is a leading platform for corporate compliance specializing in Beneficial Ownership Information Report (BOI) filings. Focusing on innovation, security, and user experience, FincenFetch delivers streamlined corporate compliance solutions for law firms, accounting firms, filing websites and more. Keeping the needs of clients in mind, the company provides a wide range of hands-on and hands-off service options.

