Bidding Begins On Nearly Half A Billion Dollars Of Luxury Real Estate And Yacht With Minimum Bids As Low As $5.5 Million

14 trophy properties in the Caribbean and superyacht Lady M set for auction by G3 Auctions

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For those waiting for the right time to purchase a second home or business in paradise, there's no better opportunity than now. The Tropical Getaway Summer Auction Event is underway. With minimum bids as much as 64% off original list price, 14 properties are being offered: 8 in St. Barth, 2 in the Cayman Islands, 2 in The Bahamas, and 2 in the Dominican Republic. From private islands to boutique resorts to beachfront homes to ocean view villas, this auction event showcases plenty of options.Each property has a different deadline to bid, with the first being on August 9th. For more information, or to receive the auction bidder information packet, please visit G3auctions or call 1-678-333-3000.

