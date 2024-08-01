Bidding Begins On Nearly Half A Billion Dollars Of Luxury Real Estate And Yacht With Minimum Bids As Low As $5.5 Million
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Beachfront Villa K in St. Barth offered at auction by G3 Auctions
Beachfront Villa K in St. Barth offered at auction by G3 Auctions
14 trophy properties in the Caribbean and superyacht Lady M set for auction by G3 Auctions
PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For those waiting for the right time to purchase a second home or business in paradise, there's no better opportunity than now. The Tropical Getaway Summer Auction Event is underway. With minimum bids as much as 64% off original list price, 14 properties are being offered: 8 in St. Barth, 2 in the Cayman Islands, 2 in The Bahamas, and 2 in the Dominican Republic. From private islands to boutique resorts to beachfront homes to ocean view villas, this auction event showcases plenty of options.
Each property has a different deadline to bid, with the first being on August 9th. For more information, or to receive the auction bidder information packet, please visit G3auctions or call 1-678-333-3000.
Guy Masters
G3 Auctions
+1 678.333.3000
...
MENAFN01082024003118003196ID1108505959
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.