Major Heating And Air Conditioning Reduces Emissions For Commercial Businesses

Major Heating and Air Conditioning in Denver Colorado

The HVAC company has been involved with some of the most successful and innovative commercial geothermal projects in the United States.

- Jack Major

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Major Heating and Air Conditioning, a leading provider of HVAC and geothermal solutions in Colorado, is proud to announce its commitment to helping commercial businesses significantly reduce their emissions. With the introduction of advanced geothermal systems, Major Heating aims to support local and global efforts to combat climate change while improving community air quality.

"Our goal is to provide environmentally friendly cooling solutions," said Jack Major, owner of Major Heating and Air Conditioning. "Our geothermal systems offer businesses the opportunity to significantly reduce emissions at their facility.”

By leveraging geothermal energy, commercial businesses can:

.Drastically Reduce Carbon Footprint – Geothermal systems significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to the fight against climate change.

.Improve Air Quality – Reducing reliance on traditional heating and cooling systems decreases the emission of pollutants, leading to cleaner, healthier air for the community.

.Set an Example of Sustainability – By adopting geothermal technology, businesses can lead by example, inspiring others in the commercial sector to integrate sustainable practices.

.Support Local Environmental Initiatives – Geothermal energy harnesses renewable resources, aligning with local efforts to promote sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Major Heating is one of the few companies in the United States that have earned the status of GeoEliteTM Dealer by ClimateMaster, the country's largest geothermal heat pump manufacturer. They have worked on some of the most innovative and successful commercial and institutional geothermal projects in the United States, Europe and Asia. The company has designed and/or installed geothermal systems for over 25 million sq. ft. of conditioned space around the world, including 50 schools and several multi-family complexes.

About Major Heating & Air Conditioning

Major Heating & Air Conditioning has been providing comprehensive, high-quality HVAC services to homeowners and businesses in the Denver area since 1970. Their technicians are highly knowledgeable in the latest system installation and service techniques, and they are committed to providing their customers with great service and products at an exceptional value. Major Heating is a proud member of the Better Business Bureau, with an A+ rating since 1983.

