European shares see gains on Wednesday’s closing except in Italy, Spain

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, European stock markets generally saw gains, with most major closing higher, although the exchanges in Italy and Spain experienced declines. The STOXX Europe 600, a broad representing around 90 percent of the market capitalization across 17 European countries, increased by 4.1 points, or 0.8 percent, finishing the day at 518.18. This reflects a positive trend in the broader European market.



The UK's FTSE 100 emerged as the strongest performer of the day, advancing by 93 points, or 1.13 percent, to end the session at nearly 9,368. This notable rise highlights the strength of the UK market amid the broader European gains. Meanwhile, Germany’s DAX added 97 points, or 0.53 percent, reaching 18,508, and France’s CAC 40 gained 56 points, or 0.76 percent, to close at 7,531, indicating solid performance across major European indices.



In contrast, Italy’s FTSE MIB experienced a decline, falling by 144 points, or 0.43 percent, to close at 33,763. This drop reflects a less favorable performance for the Italian market on Wednesday. Similarly, Spain’s IBEX 35 saw a sharp decline, losing 137 points, or 1.23 percent, to settle at 11,065, marking a significant downturn for the Spanish index.



Overall, while most European stock exchanges enjoyed gains, with the UK, Germany, and France showing positive movements, the Italian and Spanish markets lagged behind with noticeable declines. This divergence in performance highlights the varying dynamics within the European financial markets.

