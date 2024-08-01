Column Expands Services With New Obituaries And Classifieds Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Column , a new software marketplace for public interest information, announced today the expansion of its to support the publication of obituaries and classifieds. This expansion marks a significant product milestone for the company, enabling businesses across the country to streamline their entire advertising operations into one integrated platform with Column.

"We've dedicated our time and to ensure that obituaries aren't just possible through Column, but done right. This service is about honoring lives," said Jake Seaton, Founder & CEO of Column. "We want to empower publishers to provide a more supportive and valuable service to families and funeral homes."

In addition to obituaries, Column now enables businesses and advertisers to enjoy a seamless self-serve experience for creating, managing, and publishing classified advertisements - such as real estate, milestones, and business announcements. The platform supports 24/7 submission, multi-publication orders, simple invoicing, and digital marketplace listings.

"We launched classifieds to help publishers create a competitive marketplace for their communities," Seaton continued. "Our software has one of the most intuitive interfaces, which makes it easy for anyone to publish ads. We also wanted to give our publishing partners a platform where they can manage all their ad categories in one place."

Earlier this year, Column began expanding into these categories when it reached an agreement with Forum Communications to acquire Modulist, a software company focused on community-driven user-generated content.

"We're excited for publishers to use Column to revitalize such important and enduring sections of their publications," said Seaton. "I truly believe Column helps publishers strengthen their connection to their local community."

Founded in 2019, Column quickly emerged as the fastest-growing software platform for the publication of public notices and legal ads. Since their $30 million Series A round, led by Lux Capital, the software company has expanded its reach across a network of more than 750 local media publications and tens of thousands of law firms, government agencies, and businesses. Column's comprehensive set of software and services include self-serve tools, online payment processing, email automations, affidavit notarizations, pagination, ad management integrations, and nationwide ad publishing.

MediaContact:

Kevin King

Head of Communications, Column

[email protected]

SOURCE Column