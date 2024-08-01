Kevala Appoints Lauren Wilson As Vice President And General Manager To Lead Its Senior Housing And Long-Term Care Business Segment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEATTLE, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering workforce management start-up Kevala today announced the appointment of 20-year healthcare and senior veteran Lauren Wilson to lead its growing Senior Housing and Long-Term Care business.

Lauren brings a wealth of knowledge and a deep commitment to creating value at the intersection of technology, senior housing, and care. She is a current board member of the National Center for Seniors Housing and Care's (NIC) Data and Analytics and NIC Academy, and a board member of the Alzheimer's Association.

"Kevala is poised to change how we deliver care to seniors by empowering staff and administrators. We are not trying to be incrementally better than current tools; we aim to institute a sea change in the industry," explained Wilson.

Kevala was founded in early 2020 by a team of Seattle-area entrepreneurs on a mission to improve the quality and accessibility of care through more modern and effective scheduling and related workforce management technologies.

Kevala's innovative workforce management software is designed to meet the specific needs of senior housing and skilled nursing communities. By integrating advanced scheduling, credential management, vendor management and data-driven insights, Kevala empowers these communities to optimize staff utilization, improve care delivery, reduce cost, and enhance the overall resident experience.

"Lauren's addition to the team underscores our commitment to bringing the best talent and expertise to bear," said Todd Owens, CEO of

Kevala. "Her unique industry insights and deep relationships will serve as a steady guide for both Kevala and our clients."

Kevala is a dynamic, venture-backed startup at the intersection of HR tech and healthcare. Our mission? Revolutionize the cost and quality of healthcare through smart workforce management. Our platform is the first in the industry to unify and optimize your total workforce across full-time, part-time, float and agency staff in one easy-to-use platform. Our scheduling, compliance, reporting, and float pool management software is changing the game for healthcare from the front line to the C-suite.

For more information, please visit .

