ALIVE Takes Us Back To School With The ABC's Of Podcasts: Amplifying Black Content

ALIVE Podcast proudly announces a captivating lineup of podcasts and collaborations that will redefine what it means to A. Amplify, B. Black, C. Content (ABC's), and invigorate the Black creative economy.

The Black woman-owned powerhouse is going back to basics. "We're creating content that listeners have said they're ready to indulge in," says founder & CEO, Angel Livas. "Scripted storytelling, sports, and wisdom-packed content are what our listeners crave."

Not Your Mommas Autism

This "back-to-school" roster is tailored to meet those desires:

Wilson Hall

Award-winning actor Rodney Damon Collins teams up with ALIVE to debut its first scripted podcast, Wilson Hall. Written and produced by a father-son duo, this series delves into an urban legend that college students discover is actually a true crime. (Debuts August 15th)

Not Your Momma's Autism

NYMA explores one family's experiences with autism through a multi-generational lens. Hosted by a woman who is both the older sibling to a non-verbal man with autism and the mother of two children on the spectrum. (Available September 1st)

The Exit Interview: A Podcast for Black Educators

This podcast tackles the critical issue of educator retention, featuring "last straw" moments and new ventures beyond traditional education. (Available August 13th)

The Legal Imposters Podcast

Where lawyers turn Imposter Syndrome into a strength. Caroline Flanagan, ex-lawyer and proud Imposter, offers weekly guidance on how this syndrome can elevate your career. (Available August 5th)

Wine Down Wednesdays with the Real J. Munro

Joseph Munro shares his mental health journey to uplift others. Grab a glass and toast to healing and thriving together. (Available TODAY!)

The Conversation is the Relationship

Get comfortable with uncomfortable truths. Reflect on whether you're unknowingly contributing to systemic racism and discrimination. (Available Now!)

My Hockey Hero

Celebrating hockey's diverse heroes, from trailblazers to rising talents, we capture their essence and share their drive in their own words. (Available October 12th)

"Each of these podcasts has a richness to them that adds to the vibrant tapestry that stitches the Black community together," says Livas.

The ALIVE Podcast Network, home to over five dozen podcasts and millions of listeners, is set to soar even higher. A new cross-promotion collaboration with the REVOLT Podcast Network aims to amplify various shows across both platforms to expand audience reach.

Another way that ALIVE is building community and expanding brand awareness is by leveraging high-profile programs designed to scale minority start-ups through mentoring, training, and visibility. Just last month, ALIVE was named a semi-finalist in Pharrell Williams' Black Ambition program and Goldman Sachs' One Million Black Women: Black in Business fall cohort. These programs also aid businesses like ALIVE in fundraising, which the two-year-old media tech company is currently doing to raise Angel investments for phase two developments of their innovative mobile app and hosting platform.

To discover the podcasts you didn't know you loved, visit alivepodcastnetwork.

About ALIVE Podcast Network:

ALIVE Podcast Network is a groundbreaking platform dedicated to amplifying Black voices, empowering creators, and fostering a community of inclusion and empowerment. Through innovative storytelling and a commitment to diversity, ALIVE redefines the podcasting experience and celebrates the vibrancy and richness of Black culture in the digital sphere.

