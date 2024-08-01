Steeling Through The Storm: Gerdau Navigates Challenging Times With Resilience

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a world where steel is both a currency of development and a building block, Gerdau, a prominent name in the industry, reported a net of R$945 million ($167 million).



This was for the second quarter of 2024. This figure represents a steep 55.9% drop compared to the same period last year, illustrating the immense pressures facing the steel sector today.



The company's before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) also saw a significant downturn, landing at R$2.624 billion ($464 million).



This represents a 30.8% decline from the second quarter of 2023. This reduction in profitability, with an EBITDA margin of 15.8% (down by five percentage points), is attributed to falling prices and sales volumes.



Gerdau pointed out that fierce competition from Chinese steel and rising raw material costs, notably iron ore and coal, are major contributing factors.







Additionally, expenses linked to plant hibernations for capacity realignment also play a significant role.



Gerdau's total net revenue reached R$16.616 billion ($2.94 billion), a 9% decrease from the previous year, with lower sales volumes significantly impacting the figures.



Administrative and sales expenses dropped by 5.6% to R$531 million ($94 million), reflecting these reduced volumes.



Financial results for the quarter were markedly negative, totaling losses of R$597 million ($105.6 million). This marks a sharp 25.6% increase from Q1 2024 and a 41.2% rise from Q2 of the previous year.



The worsening financial scenario is largely due to the devaluation of the Brazilian real against the dollar. This particularly affects Gerdau's international operations.



Additionally, inflation adjustments on non-monetary items in its Argentine subsidiaries contribute to the situation.

Navigating Financial and Industrial Challenges

The company's net debt to EBITDA ratio stood at 0.53 times, influenced by a 14% increase in gross debt to R$12.581 billion ($2.23 billion) from the previous quarter.



This rise was driven by new debenture issues and exchange rate fluctuations. Despite these challenges, Gerdau 's leadership remains committed to strategic asset optimization in Brazil.



The approval of dividends and a new stock repurchase program signal strong confidence in the company's financial management.



Furthermore, adjustments are being made to better tackle the tumultuous environment of the global steel industry. The focus is on enhancing operational safety and promoting sustainable development.



As nations and industries pivot towards more sustainable practices, steel producers like Gerdau face significant challenges. These challenges are not merely financial.



These challenges are pivotal in shaping a resilient industrial future. In navigating these hurdles, Gerdau's story reflects the broader narrative of an industry at a crossroads.



It underscores the importance of innovation and adaptability in an era of unprecedented global challenges.

