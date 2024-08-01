Energizing Growth: ISA Cteep’S Strategic Surge In Q2 Profits And Investments

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the second quarter of 2024, ISA Cteep, a leading transmission company in São Paulo, reported a substantial increase in its regulatory net profit.



The rose to R$425.6 million ($75.4 million), marking a significant 62.9% increase from the previous year.



Enhanced operational performance and improved results primarily fueled this financial boost.



The company's EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) for the quarter stood at R$891 million ($157.7 million), up 29.7% year-on-year.



The EBITDA margin reached 80.1%, reflecting a 3.1 percentage point increase from last year.



These gains were notably supported by the operationalization of two new greenfield projects, Itaúnas and Triângulo Mineiro.



Furthermore, ISA Cteep recorded the initiation of 67 projects aimed at enhancements and upgrades over the past 12 months.







During this period, ISA Cteep's net revenue escalated by 24.7%, amounting to R$1.112 billion ($196.8 million).



The capital expenditures for the quarter surged by 69.6%, totaling R$640.2 million ($113.3 million). Investments in greenfield projects nearly tripled to R$340.4 million ($60.2 million).



Significant allocations were made to the Piraquê project (R$149 million, $26.4 million), the Riacho Grande project (R$48.7 million, $8.6 million), and the Minuano project (R$48.4 million, $8.6 million).



All these projects are scheduled for energization by the end of 2024. Presently, ISA Cteep is constructing seven greenfield projects with an anticipated investment of R$10 billion ($1.77 billion).



The company's personnel and services management costs (PMSO) rose to R$201.2 million ($35.6 million), up by 12.5%.



We attribute this increase to new collective agreements signed in late 2023 and an expanded workforce for the new projects.



Additionally, expenditures on consultancy, software implementation, and maintenance services contributed to the rise.

Financial Challenges and Strategic Investments

Despite a challenging financial result, which closed the quarter at a negative R$240.1 million ($42.5 million), the expense was 6.9% lower than the previous year.



The company's net debt escalated by 19.7% to R$9.32 billion ($1.65 billion). ISA Cteep continued to fund its investment agenda by raising R$1 billion ($177 million) through a new debenture issuance.



In early July 2024, the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL) belatedly approved the periodic tariff review, impacting ISA Cteep's transmission contracts in São Paulo.



This review occurs every five years and resulted in a regulated remuneration base of R$6.6 billion ($1.17 billion). This amount represents a 3% increase from the 2018 tariff review.



Rui Chammas, CEO of ISA Cteep, highlighted the company's role as a benchmark for fixed costs in the renewed contract. The investments were well-regarded for their efficiency.



The first half of 2024 saw the replacement of 795 equipment units, with a total investment of R$583.5 million ($103.3 million), 22.3% higher than the previous year.



The company plans to invest R$5 billion ($885 million) over the next five years, with ANEEL's authorization, significantly modernizing the state's infrastructure.

