Wayanad Landslide: Rashmika Mandanna, Suriya And Other Celebs Donate Money To Victims

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Suriya, Jyotika, Karthi, and Rashmika Mandanna are among the actors who have contributed money to the Kerala Chief Relief Fund to assist of the Wayanad landslip disaster in Kerala. While Suriya, Karthi, and Jyotika jointly gave Rs 50 lakh, the 'Animal' star contributed Rs 10 lakh. The death toll from the Wayanad landslides has increased to 256, while over 200 others remain missing.

A few hours ago, Suriya said he was heartbroken seeing people suffering in Wayanad. In his post on X, he wrote, "#WayanadLandslide my thoughts and prayers with the families..Heartbreaking..! Respects to all member of Government agencies and people on the field helping the families with the rescue operations (sic)."

Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna posted stories on her Instagram to express her sorrow. She wrote, "I saw this, and it broke my heart. I am so so sorry. This is terrible! Prayers to the families (sic)," with a folded-hands emoji.





On July 31, Chiyaan Vikram contributed Rs 20 lakh to the Chief Minister Distress Fund to assist the victims. Many Malayalam stars, including Mohanlal, Mammootty, Manju Warrier, Asif Ali, Tovino Thomas, Nikhila Vimal, Basil Joseph, and Malavika Mohanan, have urged people to assist the victims in every way possible.

About Wayanad landslide

Kerala is now in upheaval after three landslides occurred in the Wayanad district as a result of heavy rains in the mountainous districts. The district's Mundakkai, Choormala, Attamal, and Noolpuzha villages were the most severely damaged by landslides. According to the most recent statistics, at least 256 people have died and nearly 200 have been wounded, said Health Minister Veena George.

As the rescue efforts begin their third day, the army has recovered around 1,000 individuals, with 220 still missing. Over 1,000 individuals are involved in the rescue effort, working day and night to locate survivors.