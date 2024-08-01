Honor Magic 6 Pro To Launch On August 2: Key Specs CONFIRMED; Will Compete Against Oneplus 12, Galaxy S24

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Honor Magic 6 Pro will launch in India on August 2.

Some of the flagship phone's primary specifications have been verified by the business ahead of the unveiling event. It will include a large 5,600mAh battery, Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, and other features. It is probable that the Honor Magic 6 Pro will face competition from well-known flagship phones like the OnePlus 12, Galaxy S24, Vivo X100, iQOO 12, and others. Everything you need to know is right here.

Honor is claiming that its new Honor Magic 6 Pro has earned the DXOMARK Gold label for good battery life and audio performance, something that we will test during the review process.

It is confirmed that the new smartphone will have a 5,600mAh battery. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which powers the gadget, is said by the manufacturer to provide a 25% gain in GPU performance and a 30% increase in CPU performance over its previous model.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro runs on MagicOS 8.0, which is based on Android 14 OS.

AI capabilities as Honour AI Motion Sensing Capture and AI Privacy Call will be included. According to the manufacturer, the gadget has two speakers and scored 155 on the DXOMARK Audio test. Additionally, Honour has affirmed that the gadget supports both 66W wireless and 80W cable charging.

Even better, the business claims that its AI Privacy Call 3.0 function can dynamically alter call volume based on ambient noise levels. The Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G has a large vapour chamber for heat dissipation and an ultra-wide liquid cooling system.

On August 2 at 12:30 PM, the Honor Magic 6 Pro will be unveiled in India. It will be sold across the nation through a few physical retail outlets as well as Amazon. There is currently no information available on the potential cost of the new Honor phone. It is probably going to be expensive because the manufacturer is guaranteeing the device's performance and claiming that it has a flagship processor with certain high-end capabilities. There is a potential that the Honor Magic 6 Pro will cost less than flagship phones from companies like Vivo, Samsung, OnePlus, and more if the business chooses to maintain its aggressive pricing strategy.