FLEXSYS TO INCREASE PRICES FOR INSOLUBLE SULFUR, 6PPD AND 4-ADPA PRODUCTS WORLDWIDE
AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexsys, announced it will increase prices for all Insoluble Sulfur, 6PPD and 4-ADPA products sold worldwide, effective for all shipments on or after September 1, 2024, or as customer contracts allow. The price increase will be up to 12% depending on product and world region.
This price increase will help offset the effects of continued inflationary pressures on the business.
Furthermore, Flexsys is making significant investments in the innovation of a Next Generation Antidegradant as a replacement for 6PPD to respond to customers' requests for a more sustainable Antidegradant for tires of the future.
Collectively, these actions will enable Flexsys to continue to supply its customers with industry-leading products while continuing to provide world-class levels of quality, service, and reliability that Flexsys is renowned for.
About Flexsys
Flexsys is the world's leading producer of high-quality rubber chemicals and solutions, including CrystexTM vulcanizing agents, SantoflexTM antidegradants, and DuralinkTM HTS post-vulcanization stabilizers. Flexsys operations span four continents, with seven manufacturing facilities and two technology centers.
