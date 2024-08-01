Topgolf Debuts New Golf Club With One Goal: Make Golf Less Hard

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Dubbed The Sure Thing, the club is designed to increase the likelihood of hitting the ball solidly into the air and experiencing that euphoric feeling that comes from a shot well hit

DALLAS, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a familiar feeling: You're at a Topgolf

venue with friends and family, and approach the tee line to take your best swing. You shift into a backswing and let the club fly – only to soon discover the only thing you've contacted is thin air as you've missed the ball entirely.

Topgolf sees you, novice Player, and celebrates the bad shots just as much as the beautiful swings, but the modern golf entertainment leader has a soft spot for newbies to the game of golf.

The Sure Thing's enormous club face means making contact with the ball just got way easier.

The club's 20° loft means the ball will fly higher after hitting it.

A shorter shaft equals more control.

The goal with The Sure Thing? Make golf less hard.

The Sure Thing isn't for sale – you can only try it at Topgolf.

Enter Topgolf's The Sure Thing club, designed in collaboration with Callaway engineers and made for the everyday, "just want to feel the thrill of hitting a golf ball" Player. Not for sale and only available for gameplay at Topgolf, The Sure Thing is equipped with features that basically guarantee your golf swing, is, well, a sure thing:



Enormous club face: A larger club face means a better chance of making contact with the ball, resulting in less whiffs and more hits.

20° loft : Real talk – all that means is the ball will fly higher after you hit it.

Shorter club shaft : That long, slender part of a golf club? That's the shaft, and the shorter it is, the more control Players have. Chicken wing technology : Leave the complicated technology for another day. The Sure Thing is powered by Topgolf's proprietary chicken wing technology, something no other company has dared use before (wink, wink).

"At Topgolf, we exist to bring joy through more ways to play the game of golf, and The Sure Thing is one way we're delivering on that purpose," said Topgolf CEO Artie Starrs. "We want everyone to experience the thrill of hitting the ball solidly and into the air, and designing a club with new Players in mind is our way of helping to make that happen. I remember the first time I hit a solid shot into the air as a kid and we want to enable that thrill for everyone! New Players are going to love it and experienced Players will too."

The Sure Thing is now available at all Topgolf venues in the U.S.

About That Chicken Wing Technology

Sure, chicken wing technology may not be a real thing, but when Topgolf is making the rules, they make them fun. That's why in honor of The Sure Thing club that's powered by proprietary chicken wing technology, Topgolf is offering Players one free order of boneless chicken wings per bay on Aug. 5 when they try out The Sure Thing during their gameplay, while supplies last.

"The world needs more play in it, and that's all we're trying to do at Topgolf – offer a chance for our Players to cut loose and have fun, and now they can do it with a club that helps make the game more enjoyable no matter your skill level," said Topgolf Chief Brand Officer Geoff Cottrill. "The Sure Thing is designed for people who are new to golf or whose game just isn't that great – people like me!"

About Topgolf

A Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG ) brand, Topgolf is the ultimate instigator of play. Thanks to our 100 outdoor venues around the globe, industry-leading Toptracer technology, mobile game and app, we're leading the charge of modern golf wherever our Players are. We offer a variety of tech-driven games, a top-tier food and drink menu, and a vibe focused on more play for all. Topgolf brands are on a mission to enable Players to hit 50 billion golf balls between 2022 and 2025. To learn more or make plans to come play around, visit topgolf.

