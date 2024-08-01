23Andme Announces CEO’S Take-Private Proposal

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 23andMe Holding Co. (Nasdaq: ME), a leading human genetics and biopharmaceutical company, has received a preliminary non-binding indication of interest from Anne Wojcicki, Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, and Chair of the Board of Directors of 23andMe, to acquire all of the outstanding shares of 23andMe not owned by her or her affiliates or any other stockholder that she invites to roll over their shares for cash consideration of $0.40 per share of Class A Common Stock or Class B Common Stock (the“Proposal”). Ms. Wojcicki announced the Proposal on July 31, 2024 in a Schedule 13D filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Special Committee previously formed by the Board of Directors of 23andMe is carefully reviewing and evaluating the Proposal and is committed to acting in the best interests of 23andMe and its shareholders.

There can be no assurance that the foregoing will result in any particular outcome.

The Special Committee has engaged Wells Fargo as its financial advisor and Dechert LLP as its legal advisor.

About 23andMe

