Avalyn To Participate In Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences


8/1/2024 8:17:32 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalyn Pharma Inc. , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on development of inhaled therapies for life-threatening pulmonary diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in August.

Barclays Private Biotech Symposium
Format: 1x1 Meetings
Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Location: Virtual
Participants: Lyn Baranowski, CEO; Douglas Carlson, CFO, CBO
Canaccord Genuity 44 th Annual Growth Conference & Private Company Showcase
Format: Company Presentation
Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Time: 2:30 – 2:50 p.m. ET
Location: InterContinental Boston, Boston, MA
Participants: Lyn Baranowski, CEO; Melissa Rhodes, COO

About Avalyn Pharma
Avalyn is a biopharmaceutical company developing inhaled therapies for the treatment of rare respiratory diseases including pulmonary fibrosis and other interstitial lung diseases (ILD). Pulmonary fibrosis is characterized by scarring of lung tissue, decline in lung function, reduced exercise capacity and quality of life, and is associated with increased mortality. Currently approved therapeutic options slow pulmonary fibrosis progression but are associated with significant toxicities that restrict their use and dosing. Avalyn is developing a pipeline of new inhaled formulations of approved medicines designed to reduce systemic exposure and deliver medication to the site of disease. Avalyn's pipeline is led by AP01, an optimized inhaled formulation of pirfenidone, which has been assessed in 150 individuals with different forms of pulmonary fibrosis and demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept with improved efficacy and safety over existing therapies. For more information, please visit avalynpharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Contacts:
Monique Allaire
THRUST Strategic Communications
...


