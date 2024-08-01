Blockquarry Corp. Unveils Strategic Shift Towards AI And HPC Integration For Enhanced Growth And Efficiency

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – BlockQuarry Corp. (OTC: BLQC), a leading Texas-based and infrastructure company, is thrilled to announce a significant strategic shift from to AI-driven data storage and high-performance computing (HPC). This transition aims to reduce operating costs, boost revenue, and maximize return on (ROI).

The AI is on a meteoric rise, projected to reach $190.61 billion by 2025. BlockQuarry is poised to leverage this explosive growth by pivoting to AI-driven data storage and HPC, thus optimizing operational efficiency and reducing energy consumption. The HPC market, set to reach $109.99 billion by 2032, offers immense opportunities driven by advances in computing power and demand across multiple sectors.

“Our strategic shift towards AI and HPC is a transformative milestone for BlockQuarry,” said Alonzo Pierce, Chairman of BlockQuarry Corp.“This transition will enable us to lower operating costs, increase revenue, and achieve a higher return on investment. We are positioning BlockQuarry for sustained long-term success in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.”

The decision to transition from Bitcoin mining to AI and HPC is rooted in addressing the inherent challenges of the cryptocurrency market, such as high energy consumption and market volatility. By adopting AI technologies, BlockQuarry aims to streamline its operations, significantly reduce costs, and boost productivity. AI technologies will be seamlessly integrated into BlockQuarry's operations, optimizing energy usage and reducing overall operating costs. Real-time data analysis enabled by advanced AI algorithms will lead to more efficient and effective processes. This integration will result in lower energy consumption, higher profit margins, and a robust enhancement of the company's financial performance.

The strategic shift is expected to drive substantial revenue growth. By focusing on AI and HPC, BlockQuarry can tap into diverse revenue streams and penetrate new markets. The company will offer cutting-edge data processing solutions to a wide range of industries, from finance to healthcare, creating recurring revenue and increasing company value. The integration of AI and HPC will enable BlockQuarry to handle complex computational tasks with unparalleled speed and efficiency. High-performance computing will facilitate large-scale data processing, allowing the company to deliver faster, more reliable services to clients. AI-driven insights will enhance decision-making, optimize resource allocation, and improve overall operational effectiveness.

The Company anticipates that this strategic shift will significantly bolster its market position and competitiveness, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to deliver superior performance and value to shareholders and customers alike.

BlockQuarry's advanced infrastructure will support the seamless integration of AI and HPC technologies. The company's state-of-the-art data centers are equipped to handle the high demands of AI and HPC workloads, ensuring reliable, efficient and scalable operations. This infrastructure will provide a robust foundation for future growth and innovation.

BlockQuarry Corp. (BLQC) stands at the forefront of innovation in the U.S. energy and infrastructure sectors, passionately committed to advancing the implementation of carbon-negative industrial energy on a global scale. Specializing in the provision of green, sustainable, and economically viable energy solutions, BlockQuarry caters to industries with substantial power requirements, including data storage hubs, manufacturing, cryptocurrency mining, and AI.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements.

