Super League Sets Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Date, August 14, 2024
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) (the“Company”), a leader in redefining the gaming industry as a media channel, announced today that the Company will post its second quarter 2024 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 14, 2024. A webinar will be held the same day at 5:00 pm Eastern Time to discuss the results and can be accessed using the below dial-in numbers or registration link.
Super League Second Quarter 2024 earnings Webinar
| Date:
| Wednesday, August 14, 2024
| Time:
| 5:00 pm Eastern Time
| Dial-in:
| 1-877-407-0779
| International Dial-in:
| 1-201-389-0914
| Webinar:
| Register Here
|
|
A replay will be available shortly after the webinar ends and can be accessed here or on the Company's investor relations website at .
About Super League
Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is redefining the gaming industry as a media channel for global brands. As a leading end-to-end immersive content partner, Super League enables marketers, advertisers, and IP owners to reach massive audiences through creativity, innovation, and gameplay within the world's largest immersive platforms. Boasting an award-winning development studio, a vast community of native creators, and a proprietary suite of tools that maximize user engagement, Super League is a one-of-a-kind holistic solutions provider. Whether a partner is focused on building a world-class creative experience, achieving lift in brand awareness, inspiring deeper customer loyalty, or finding new sources of revenue, Super League is at the forefront - always pioneering within immersive worlds. For more, go to superleague.com .
Investor Relations Contact:
Shannon Devine/ Mark Schwalenberg
MZ North America
Main: 203-741-8811
...
MENAFN01082024004107003653ID1108505808
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.