Yuri Announces Collaboration With Vast For Haven-1-First Commercial Microgravity Research & Production Platform In Space

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vast Haven-1 Space Station Credit: Vast

German-Luxembourg space company Yuri signs collaboration contract on first commercial space station - A strong commitment to commercial life science in space

MECKENBEUREN, BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG, GERMANY, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Yuri, a leader in space biotechnology, has signed a binding contract with Vast, a pioneer in the space industry, to act as a partner for the revolutionary Haven-1 Lab. Yuri will permanently install and operate its space incubator“ScienceTaxi” on Haven-1.The Haven-1 Lab will be the first commercial space station in space, scheduled for launch in the second half of 2025. Haven-1 will be a hub for companies, governments and other institutions to collaborate on science, research and manufacturing in space.“The ISS may be decommissioned in 2030, but institutional knowledge deserves a new platform for future microgravity research and innovation production. Our Haven-1 Lab is designed to fill this gap before the ISS is decommissioned. This ensures that as we enter a new era of commercial space stations, we can continue to develop important international and commercial science and research in low Earth orbit,” said Vast CEO Max Haot.While ESA is still working with the European space industry on post-ISS studies in many areas, Yuri is already getting down to business. From 2026, ESA and the national space agencies will have the opportunity to procure post-ISS services in the field of life science via Yuri.“We are turning Post-ISS into reality at our own investment and risk,” says Yuri co-founder Christian Bruderrek. The partnership between Yuri and Vast will give a significant boost to European microgravity research by making access to research in space much easier. Researchers and companies will no longer have to rely on obtaining access through NASA, making the whole process much simpler and faster.Maria Birlem, Co-founder and CEO of Yuri emphasized the importance of this collaboration:“Now is the time to demonstrate market-driven commercial collaboration in space exploration. As a European partner, we see a tremendous opportunity to significantly increase European utilization of low Earth orbit, especially with Haven-1 due to the simplified access to microgravity for non-US stakeholders. Haven-1 is set to be the first Post-ISS scenario, and the entire world stands to benefit!”Yuri has established itself as a technology developer and service provider in the microgravity research market since 2019. The company develops 3D-printed modular bioreactors and incubators for cell cultures, protein crystals and plants. With over 150 laboratories launched in the company's history, Yuri is a key player in the field of microgravity-based life sciences.An outstanding example of Yuri's innovation is the ScienceTaxi, a state-of-the-art incubation system permanently installed on Haven-1 and operated by Yuri. The ScienceTaxi offers a variety of experimental possibilities under microgravity conditions.It features temperature control, full automation and real-time data acquisition, as well as a centrifuge that enables experiments under various gravitational conditions, including Earth, lunar and Martian gravity. The ScienceTaxi experimental units, known as ScienceShells, are modular and 3D printed, allowing flexible customization for different scientific experiments. Each ScienceShell can be equipped with a microfluidic system and a phase-contrast microscope, among other things.Along with Yuri, Redwire was also announced as one of the first partners for Haven-1. Redwire is also a global leader in microgravity research and development technologies.About YURIYuri is a space biotech company providing a wide range of space life science infrastructure & payload services and uses the microgravity environment of space to develop and manufacture superior biotech products. Since 2019, Yuri develops 3D printed modular bioreactors and incubators for cell cultures, protein crystals or plants, launching them to the ISS and beyond for scientists & commercial customers around the world. With over 150 labs launched in the company history, Yuri is a key stakeholder in the microgravity life science payload market. For more information, visit yurigravityAbout VASTVast is a pioneer in space habitation technologies focused on expanding humanity across the solar system. Founded in 2021, the company is building Haven-1, the world's first private space station slated to launch no earlier than August 2025. Vast is developing their future Haven space station to serve NASA's Commercial LEO Destinations (CLD) program. Vast's long-term goal is to build low-cost artificial gravity crewed stations so people can live and work in space for long periods without the adverse effects of zero gravity. For more information, please visit vastspace.

Felix Steiner

Yuri GmbH

+49 1511 5421908

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube