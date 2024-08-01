Kevin Morgan Commemorates 5Th Annual Eva And Vaughn Morgan Educational Scholarship Luncheon At The Boys And Girls Clubs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Rochester will celebrate the 5th annual Eva and Vaughn Morgan Educational Scholarship luncheon, honoring this year's recipients.

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Boys and Girls Club of Rochester is thrilled to announce the return of the Eva and Vaughn Morgan Educational Scholarship luncheon, scheduled for August 15 at noon. This year marks the fifth anniversary of this cherished event, which will be held at 1RDG The Center, 10 Winthrop Street, Rochester, New York 14607.

The luncheon will honor this year's recipients of the Eva and Vaughn Morgan Educational Scholarship, an initiative that Kevin Morgan, a dedicated philanthropist and board member of the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester, generously supports.

Kevin Morgan, along with his wife Stacy, have been pivotal in enhancing educational opportunities for the children at the Boys and Girls Club and donated $1.5 million to the organization, with $600,000 allocated to create a perpetual scholarship fund. The fund generates interest through investments, and the interest is used to pay for the scholarships each year. Named after his children, the Eva and Vaughn Morgan Educational Scholarship aims to help club members access educational experiences beyond the city, supporting their dreams of attending private high schools or college. Each year, this program benefits 20-30 children, providing them with the financial means to further their education.

Since its inception, the scholarship fund has significantly enriched the lives of many young individuals, helping them achieve their full potential. His commitment extends beyond financial support; Kevin actively volunteers in the reading, art, and games areas of the club and has initiated a tennis program linking a local tennis club with the Boys and Girls Club. His contributions have significantly enriched the lives of many young individuals, helping them achieve their full potential.

For more information about the Eva and Vaughn Morgan Educational Scholarship and the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester, please contact Caleb McGuire, their local contact, at (315) 408-0633 or visit bgcrochester.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester is an after-school youth program dedicated to fostering a sense of belonging and guiding the youth of Rochester toward a bright future. Our passionate, caring professionals deliver on this commitment by providing a dedicated, neighborhood-based facility designed solely for youth programs and activities. Here, kids feel physically and emotionally safe, connect with others, and build skills and confidence. Open six days a week – after school, on weekends, and with additional summer programming – our Club offers positive and productive outlets during kids' free time. We provide an affordable, high-quality Club experience, helping kids reach their full potential under the mentorship of our caring, trained, and trustworthy staff and volunteers. For more information, visit their website, bgcrochester.

