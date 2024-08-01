Puppydog.Io Unveils AI Platform For Personalized Demo Automation, Secures Pre-Seed Funding From Andrew Ng's AI Fund.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Andrew NGPALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PuppyDog announced the launch of its AI-powered personalized demo platform, alongside securing pre-seed funding from AI Fund to accelerate its growth.PuppyDog's AI platform learns about a customer's product and generates engaging demo videos with personalized scripts for each prospect. The platform empowers sales and marketing teams to drive lead generation with personalized demos via email marketing or posting on a website. Since April 2024, its customers have generated over $3.6M in qualified Leads.Andrew Ng, Managing General Partner at AI Fund, expressed his enthusiasm for PuppyDog's potential:“We are excited to support Fahad Aziz and the PuppyDog team in their mission to ensure that sales and marketing teams effectively communicate the most relevant product features and positioning to their end customers. PuppyDog has built a platform that uses generative AI to create hyper-personalized product demos so sales and marketing professionals can engage with prospective customers in a more targeted way.”"We are thrilled to have the support of Andrew Ng and AI Fund, who share our vision of leveraging AI to personalize product demos," said Fahad Aziz, founder of PuppyDog. "Our platform's ability to understand products and then create demos tailored for each recipient is groundbreaking. It is helping our customers engage prospects and secure more leads. This funding is a testament to the incredible hard work and dedication of our team, and it will enable us to scale our operations."Asaad Hakeem, CEO of SarcMedIQ, one of PuppyDog's flagship customers, highlighted the impact of the platform: "PuppyDog's ability to create tailored, compelling demos has significantly boosted our outreach efforts. We have successfully engaged multiple hospitals and physician offices, generating high interest in our product. It's an indispensable tool for our marketing strategy."Puppydog is working with the leading SAAS companies in healthcare, cyber security and other industries to automate their marketing efforts. If you want to join the waitlist, please sign up at puppydogAbout AI FundFounded in 2017 by Dr. Andrew Ng, AI Fund boasts a capital pool of $176 million, backed by leading venture capital firms, including Greylock Partners, Sequoia Capital, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), and Softbank Group.About PuppyDogPuppyDog offers an AI-powered personalized demo platform enabling companies to create and deliver personalized product demos at scale. Each buyer is presented with a demo experience tailored to their unique needs and personas, enhancing the buyer's experience and leading to increased lead conversion rates.

