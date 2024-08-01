Michigan Legacy Art Park Receives Autism Training, Becomes A Certified Autism Centertm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

With this certification, Michigan Legacy Art Park joins others in helping Traverse City, Michigan, become a Certified Autism DestinationTM

- Angie Quinn, executive director

THOMPSONVILLE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly announces that Michigan Legacy Art Park has achieved the designation of a Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC). To earn this certification, the park's staff completed autism-specific training to equip them with the knowledge, resources, and tools to assist autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors. The designation highlights Michigan Legacy Art Park's commitment to creating an inclusive and welcoming park for all.

"Michigan Legacy Art Park is excited to earn this prestigious designation," says Angie Quinn, executive director. "Our staff and volunteers completed autism-specific training to achieve certification, equipping them with the skills and resources needed to provide exceptional service to every visitor.”

With this certification, Michigan Legacy Art Park proudly joins numerous other locations working together to help Traverse City, Michigan, become a Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD). Becoming a CAD requires multiple lodging, recreation and hospitality organizations to become autism certified to ensure autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors feel welcomed, safe, and above all, have fun. For details on all of the participating organizations, visit .

“Michigan Legacy Art Park is putting inclusivity at the forefront of their work, and we're excited to work with them for years to come. We know there are millions of individuals and families that are looking for accessible options, so it's fantastic to see so many organizations in the community rallying to the cause,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.

Since 2001, IBCCES has been the leader in autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs specifically for hospitality and recreational organizations, such as hotels, theme parks, museums, and other attractions, so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support, continuous learning, and more.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel , a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) requirements.

About Michigan Legacy Art Park

Michigan Legacy Art Park is a nonprofit arts organization with a mission to inspire awareness, appreciation, and passion for Michigan's history, culture, and environment through the arts. The park features a permanent collection of over 50 contemporary sculptures, located in a 31-acre forest preserve, within the Crystal Mountain resort. The Art Park hosts thousands of visitors and students annually, features miles of trails, summer concerts, art and nature workshops, and extensive education programs. It is open every day of the year.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

