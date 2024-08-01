Submissions Open For 21St Annual Reader Views Literary Awards: Indie Authors Welcome

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Grand Prize Winner

The annual competition offers recognition, cash prizes, and guaranteed reviews for self-published and small press authors.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Reader Views, a respected book review and author publicity service, announces the launch of its annual literary awards program, now entering its 21st year. This prestigious competition continues to shine a spotlight on independent authors, offering a for recognition in the competitive world of self-publishing.The Reader Views Literary Awards welcome submissions from indie authors worldwide, with the stipulation that books be published in English and target North American readers. Works from major publishing houses and their affiliates are not eligible, maintaining the focus on independent voices.The program boasts an extensive array of categories spanning both fiction and non-fiction for children and adults. Additionally, several sponsored awards offer substantial cash prizes, elevating the stakes for participants.Sheri Hoyte, Managing Editor at Reader Views, emphasizes the crucial role of sponsors in the program's success. "Our sponsors are the backbone of this initiative," Hoyte states. "Their support has been instrumental in expanding the reach and impact of these awards."This year's impressive roster of sponsors includes: AutoCrit, B.A. Bellec's Production Studio, Book by Book Publicity, Conversations Media Group, Marquette Fiction, Written Word Media, Women in Publishing Summit, Barefoot Librarian, First Chapter Plus, Live Write Thrive, Matthew J. Holmes, Love Book Tours, One Stop for Writers, Veneration Editorial, The Better-Faster Academy, and Inside Scoop Live.Authors interested in participating can take advantage of early registration rates through October 31, 2024. The final deadline for entries is set for December 15, 2024.The judging panel comprises Reader Views' editorial team and a diverse group of reviewers. These judges, experts in their respective fields, represent the target audience for each book. Evaluation criteria include content originality, design presentation, social relevance, and overall impact.Every entry receives a thorough reading and scoring, with the additional benefit of a guaranteed review published on the Reader Views platform. The announcement of Winners and Finalists is scheduled for Spring 2025.Hoyte reflects on the program's significance: "Each year, we receive thousands of submissions from aspiring authors who have poured their hearts into their work. This program aims to celebrate and elevate the most outstanding among them."For complete details on the awards program and submission guidelines, please visit the Reader Views Literary Awards website .About Reader Views:Since its founding, Reader Views has established itself as a cornerstone in the indie publishing world. The company has reviewed countless books and provided an extensive range of publicity services, including press releases, author interviews, and book promotion videos. Through these efforts, Reader Views continues to play a pivotal role in connecting self-published and small press authors with broader audiences.For more information about Reader Views and its comprehensive services, visit .

