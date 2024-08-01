Azerbaijan's CBA Unveils Green Roadmap, Aims For Global Taxonomy At COP29
Nazrin Abdul
The Central bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is advancing its "Roadmap"
for sustainable development, focusing on promoting "green" lending
and mitigating climate-related risks, Azernews
reports.
At a press conference, CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov outlined that
the "Roadmap" will establish a taxonomy and regulations for "green"
loans and bonds, with completion expected by September-October
2024. Sustainable development is a key priority for the CBA.
CBA General Director Shahin Mahmudzadeh revealed that Azerbaijan
aims to introduce its "green" taxonomy project at COP29. This
initiative seeks to harmonize global taxonomy standards for "green"
bonds and loans, addressing the current lack of international
coordination.
Azerbaijan is collaborating with the International Platform on
Sustainable Finance (IPSF) and the Sustainable Banking & Finance
Network (SBFN) to develop these principles.
