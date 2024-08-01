عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's CBA Unveils Green Roadmap, Aims For Global Taxonomy At COP29

Azerbaijan's CBA Unveils Green Roadmap, Aims For Global Taxonomy At COP29


8/1/2024 8:09:22 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The Central bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is advancing its "Roadmap" for sustainable development, focusing on promoting "green" lending and mitigating climate-related risks, Azernews reports.

At a press conference, CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov outlined that the "Roadmap" will establish a taxonomy and regulations for "green" loans and bonds, with completion expected by September-October 2024. Sustainable development is a key priority for the CBA.

CBA General Director Shahin Mahmudzadeh revealed that Azerbaijan aims to introduce its "green" taxonomy project at COP29. This initiative seeks to harmonize global taxonomy standards for "green" bonds and loans, addressing the current lack of international coordination.

Azerbaijan is collaborating with the International Platform on Sustainable Finance (IPSF) and the Sustainable Banking & Finance Network (SBFN) to develop these principles.

MENAFN01082024000195011045ID1108505723


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search