Russia Warns Of Countermeasures If Japan Sends Patriot Missiles To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian Foreign has warned of possible countermeasures against Japan if PAC-3 interceptor missiles produced in the country are brought to Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Ministry deputy spokesperson Andrey Nastasyin said this at a briefing on Wednesday, commenting on a deal struck in July to transfer the land-based missiles to the United States, which has a shortage of interceptors due to its support for Ukraine, Ukrinform reports, citing NHK .

The Russian expressed skepticism about the deal and said the missiles could end up in Ukraine.

He warned that Moscow would regard Tokyo as being hostile to Russia if Japanese missiles are transferred to the Ukrainian army.

He added that Russia reserves the right to take the most resolute countermeasures, including in the context of its bilateral relations with Japan. However, he did not say what kind of concrete action might be taken.

