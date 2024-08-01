(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frost & Sullivan Institute is excited to unveil the 2024 Enlightened Leadership Best Practices Recognition winners from Middle East, Africa and Europe. These outstanding organizations have masterfully blended growth with their commitment to global stewardship. These exceptional companies, through their dedication to 'innovating to zero' to address critical challenges such as carbon emissions, inclusivity in the workforce, women's empowerment, and diversity, have set a new standard for responsible growth and have had a transformative impact on a global scale.
"In today's interconnected world, these awardees stand as models of corporate excellence, seamlessly integrating their growth ambitions with a genuine dedication to driving global progress. Their innovative strategies elevate their industries and highlight the profound link between business success and global well-being, paving the way for future milestones in social and environmental progress.,” remarked Asha Sridar, Manager of the Frost & Sullivan Institute.
The selection process for these prestigious awards involves a rigorous evaluation using our proprietary eight-step methodology. This includes in-depth research, comprehensive analysis, and benchmarking against critical performance indicators such as growth excellence, 'innovating to zero' initiatives, and advancements in the customer value chain. Our global think tank examines how these companies contribute to the global economy and the future of our planet.
The Frost & Sullivan Institute extends heartfelt congratulations to all the winners of the 2024 Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition from the Middle East, Africa and Europe. Their exceptional contributions will be honored at a prestigious awards ceremony hosted in association with the Strategic Consortium of Intelligence People (SCIP) in Barcelona later this year. These companies serve as inspiring examples of how business success can be aligned with the well-being of our planet and its people.
Recipients:
Arabian Internet & Communications Services Co
ASBISC Enterprises PLC.
DP World
Gold Fields Limited
Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (PLC)
Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)
Ma'aden
Saudi Arabian Oil Co.
Sibanye-Stillwater
SolarEdge
A2A S.p.A
AB IGNITIS GRUPE
Acea Spa
AF Gruppen
AFRY AB
Agsm Verona S.p.A
Aker BP
Allegro
ALTANA PHARMA AG
ams-OSRAM AG
ASL Aviation Holdings
ASM International N.V.
ASML
AstraZeneca
T&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft INC
AUTO1 Group
Beijer Ref AB
BioNTech SE
BKW
Breedon Group plc
Capgemini
Cellnex
Centrica plc
ČEZ, a. s.
CMA CGM Group
ACCIONA ENERGÍA
CSL
Daikin
Deliveroo plc
