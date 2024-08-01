(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 01 August 2024
PayPoint Plc (the “Company”) Result of AGM
The Poll Results of the Company's Annual General Meeting held today, 01 August 2024, at 1 The Boulevard, Shire Park, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire AL7 1EL were as follows:
| Resolutions
| Votes For 1
| %
| Votes Against
| %
| Total Votes
| % of Issued Share Capital Voted
| Votes Withheld 2
| 1. To receive the annual report and accounts for the
year ended 31 March 2024
| 54,743,470
| 99.96%
| 19,902
| 0.04%
| 54,763,372
| 75.48
| 337,155
| 2. To approve the directors' remuneration report for the year ended 31 March 2024
| 54,592,183
| 99.16%
| 463,434
| 0.84%
| 55,055,617
| 75.89
| 44,910
| 3. To approve an amendment to the directors' remuneration policy
| 49,492,408
| 89.89%
| 5,566,013
| 10.11%
| 55,058,421
| 75.89
| 42,106
| 4. To declare a final dividend of 19.2 pence per ordinary share of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2024
| 55,098,078
| 100.00%
| 801
| 0.00%
| 55,098,879
| 75.95
| 1,648
| 5. To re-elect Giles Kerr as a director of the
Company
| 53,151,655
| 96.48%
| 1,940,662
| 3.52%
| 55,092,317
| 75.94
| 8,210
| 6. To re-elect Nick Wiles as a director of the Company
| 55,045,990
| 99.92%
| 46,106
| 0.08%
| 55,092,096
| 75.94
| 8,431
| 7. To re-elect Rob Harding as a director of the Company
| 55,045,990
| 99.92%
| 46,106
| 0.08%
| 55,092,096
| 75.94
| 8,431
| 8. To re-elect Rakesh Sharma as a director of the
Company
| 54,467,853
| 98.87%
| 624,443
| 1.13%
| 55,092,296
| 75.94
| 8,231
| 9. To re-elect Ben Wishart as a director of the Company
| 53,483,601
| 97.08%
| 1,608,695
| 2.92%
| 55,092,296
| 75.94
| 8,231
| 10. To re-elect Rosie Shapland as a director of the
Company
| 54,358,965
| 98.67%
| 733,331
| 1.33%
| 55,092,296
| 75.94
| 8,231
| 11. To elect Lan Tu as a director of the Company
| 55,057,253
| 99.94%
| 34,043
| 0.06%
| 55,091,296
| 75.94
| 9,231
| 12. To confirm the re-appointment of Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP as auditor of the Company
| 55,079,700
| 99.97%
| 16,379
| 0.03%
| 55,096,079
| 75.94
| 4,448
| 13. To authorise the directors to determine the
auditor's remuneration
| 55,087,615
| 99.99%
| 4,972
| 0.01%
| 55,092,587
| 75.94
| 7,940
| 14. To authorise the company to make political donations
| 54,744,284
| 99.36%
| 350,276
| 0.64%
| 55,094,560
| 75.94
| 5,967
| 15. To approve the amendments to the PayPoint Restricted Share Plan
| 54,622,382
| 99.21%
| 437,084
| 0.79%
| 55,059,466
| 75.89
| 41,061
| 16. To approve the amendments to the PayPoint Share Incentive Plan
| 54,973,382
| 99.84%
| 86,433
| 0.16%
| 55,059,815
| 75.89
| 40,712
| 17. To authorise the directors to allot shares
| 54,962,229
| 99.76%
| 130,376
| 0.24%
| 55,092,605
| 75.94
| 7,922
| 18. To dis-apply general statutory pre-emption rights3
| 54,958,037
| 99.75%
| 138,936
| 0.25%
| 55,096,973
| 75.94
| 3,554
| 19. To dis-apply additional statutory pre-emption rights3
| 54,934,209
| 99.70%
| 162,899
| 0.30%
| 55,097,108
| 75.94
| 3,419
| 20. To authorise the company to make market purchases of its ordinary shares up to 5% of the issued share capital3
| 52,950,015
| 96.11%
| 2,143,043
| 3.89%
| 55,093,058
| 75.94
| 7,459
| 21. To allow any general meeting (other than an annual general meeting) to be called on 14 days' notice3
| 54,681,512
| 99.25%
| 411,756
| 0.75%
| 55,093,268
| 75.94
| 7,259
1 Where shareholders appointed the Chair as their proxy with discretion as to voting, their votes were cast in favour of the resolutions.
2 A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted towards votes cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.
3 Special Resolutions requiring a 75% majority
The total voting rights of the Company on the day on which shareholders had to be on the register in order to be eligible to vote was [xxx]. The results will also be made available on the Company's website: .
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an annual general meeting will be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism: #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Enquiries:
Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary, +44 (0)7542031173
Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director, +44 (0)7919 488066
LEI Number: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
