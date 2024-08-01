عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Result Of AGM


8/1/2024 8:01:33 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 01 August 2024

PayPoint Plc (the “Company”) Result of AGM

The Poll Results of the Company's Annual General Meeting held today, 01 August 2024, at 1 The Boulevard, Shire Park, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire AL7 1EL were as follows:

Resolutions Votes For 1 % Votes Against % Total Votes % of Issued Share Capital Voted Votes Withheld 2
1. To receive the annual report and accounts for the
year ended 31 March 2024 		54,743,470 99.96% 19,902 0.04% 54,763,372 75.48 337,155
2. To approve the directors' remuneration report for the year ended 31 March 2024 54,592,183 99.16% 463,434 0.84% 55,055,617 75.89 44,910
3. To approve an amendment to the directors' remuneration policy 49,492,408 89.89% 5,566,013 10.11% 55,058,421 75.89 42,106
4. To declare a final dividend of 19.2 pence per ordinary share of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2024 55,098,078 100.00% 801 0.00% 55,098,879 75.95 1,648
5. To re-elect Giles Kerr as a director of the
Company 		53,151,655 96.48% 1,940,662 3.52% 55,092,317 75.94 8,210
6. To re-elect Nick Wiles as a director of the Company 55,045,990 99.92% 46,106 0.08% 55,092,096 75.94 8,431
7. To re-elect Rob Harding as a director of the Company 55,045,990 99.92% 46,106 0.08% 55,092,096 75.94 8,431
8. To re-elect Rakesh Sharma as a director of the
Company 		54,467,853 98.87% 624,443 1.13% 55,092,296 75.94 8,231
9. To re-elect Ben Wishart as a director of the Company 53,483,601 97.08% 1,608,695 2.92% 55,092,296 75.94 8,231
10. To re-elect Rosie Shapland as a director of the
Company 		54,358,965 98.67% 733,331 1.33% 55,092,296 75.94 8,231
11. To elect Lan Tu as a director of the Company 55,057,253 99.94% 34,043 0.06% 55,091,296 75.94 9,231
12. To confirm the re-appointment of Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP as auditor of the Company 55,079,700 99.97% 16,379 0.03% 55,096,079 75.94 4,448
13. To authorise the directors to determine the
auditor's remuneration 		55,087,615 99.99% 4,972 0.01% 55,092,587 75.94 7,940
14. To authorise the company to make political donations 54,744,284 99.36% 350,276 0.64% 55,094,560 75.94 5,967
15. To approve the amendments to the PayPoint Restricted Share Plan 54,622,382 99.21% 437,084 0.79% 55,059,466 75.89 41,061
16. To approve the amendments to the PayPoint Share Incentive Plan 54,973,382 99.84% 86,433 0.16% 55,059,815 75.89 40,712
17. To authorise the directors to allot shares 54,962,229 99.76% 130,376 0.24% 55,092,605 75.94 7,922
18. To dis-apply general statutory pre-emption rights3 54,958,037 99.75% 138,936 0.25% 55,096,973 75.94 3,554
19. To dis-apply additional statutory pre-emption rights3 54,934,209 99.70% 162,899 0.30% 55,097,108 75.94 3,419
20. To authorise the company to make market purchases of its ordinary shares up to 5% of the issued share capital3 52,950,015 96.11% 2,143,043 3.89% 55,093,058 75.94 7,459
21. To allow any general meeting (other than an annual general meeting) to be called on 14 days' notice3 54,681,512 99.25% 411,756 0.75% 55,093,268 75.94 7,259

1 Where shareholders appointed the Chair as their proxy with discretion as to voting, their votes were cast in favour of the resolutions.
2 A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted towards votes cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.
3 Special Resolutions requiring a 75% majority

The total voting rights of the Company on the day on which shareholders had to be on the register in order to be eligible to vote was [xxx]. The results will also be made available on the Company's website: .

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an annual general meeting will be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism: #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries:
Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary, +44 (0)7542031173
Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director, +44 (0)7919 488066

LEI Number: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138


MENAFN01082024004107003653ID1108505693


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search