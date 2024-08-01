Offshore Wind Energy Market Size To Worth Around US$ 70.38 Bn By 2031 MHI Vestas Offshore Wind

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Offshore Wind Energy

Global offshore wind size is expected to reach US$ 70.38 Bn by 2031, from US$ 33.98 Bn in 2024

KIELBOROUGH, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Market Overview:Offshore wind energy utilizes ocean winds to generate energy through wind turbines installed in ocean environments. Offshore wind energy provides clean energy and helps reduce dependence on fossil fuels.Market Dynamics:The offshore wind energy market is witnessing high growth driven by growing adoption of renewable energy sources globally to reduce carbon emissions. Governments across regions are providing incentives and policies to support the development of offshore wind projects. Another key factor propelling the market growth is advancements in offshore wind turbine technologies enabling establishment of large offshore wind farms in deeper waters. Larger turbines and floating turbines help access stronger and more consistent winds further offshore.🔍 Sample Copy of the Report @Offshore Wind Energy Market Drivers: Climate Change and Carbon Emissions Reduction Goals Drive Growth in Offshore Wind Energy CapacityClimate change effects are being felt worldwide with increasing frequency and severity of extreme weather events. There is global consensus that reducing carbon emissions from fossil fuels is necessary to mitigate further climate change impacts. Many countries have set ambitious targets to transition to renewable energy and reduce dependence on fossil fuels to achieve their nationally determined carbon reduction goals under the Paris Agreement. Offshore wind energy is poised to play a major role in helping countries meet their emissions reduction targets due to various advantages it offers over land-based wind and other renewable sources. Offshore wind power sources harness stronger and more consistent wind speeds offshore compared to on land, increasing their potential capacity and energy output. The higher capacity utilization of offshore wind farms allows them to generate more clean electricity per unit of installed capacity. This helps countries replace fossil fuel power plants and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the electricity sector in a cost effective manner. Growing policy support and investments in offshore wind globally are being driven by the urgent need to curb climate change and decarbonize energy systems through scaling up renewables.Offshore Wind Energy Market Opportunity: Floating Wind Farms Unlock Vast Deep Water ResourcesWhile most current offshore wind farms are fixed-bottom structures installed on continental shelf waters up to 60 meters deep, floating wind technology enables harnessing wind resources located further offshore in deep waters over 100 meters deep where fixed structures cannot be used. Deep waters cover over 60% of global exclusive economic zones and wind speeds tend to be higher and steadier further offshore making floating wind a major opportunity. R&D has progressed solutions like semi-submersible and tension-leg platform floating foundations tailored for multi-megawatt turbines that can operate safely in the dynamic marine environment. Successful demonstration projects have proven the technical feasibility of floating wind. Power purchase agreements and government auctions are motivating further projects and commercial scale deployments. Floating wind will open up an entirely new frontier of🛒 You Can Purchase Complete Report @Top Companies Included in This Report:★ MHI Vestas Offshore Wind★ Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy★ S.A.★ J.J Cole Collections★ Sinovel Wind Group Co.★ Ltd★ Erndtebrücker Eisenwerk Gmbh & Co. Kg★ Northland Power Inc.★ ABB Ltd.★ Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Limited★ Adwen Gmbh★ General Electric Company★ A2SEA A/S★ NexansMarket Segmentation:Based on Product Type:★ By Foundation: Floating and Bottom Founded★ By Component: Turbine, Substructure, and Others (Electric components, etc.)★ By Location: Shallow Water, Transitional Water, and Deep WaterKey Regions/Countries Classified as Follows:)) North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico))) Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Europe))) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of APAC))) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SA))) Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE, Africa, Rest of MEA)Reasons to Purchase This Report:📈 Regional Insights: Understand regional consumption patterns and factors influencing the market in different areas.📈 Global Opportunities & Threats: Discover opportunities and challenges faced by global suppliers in the IELTS Training Platform sector.📈 Growth Potential: Identify the fastest-growing regions and sectors.📈 Competitive Landscape: Review market rankings, recent product launches, partnerships, expansions, and acquisitions of leading companies.📈 Company Profiles: Access comprehensive corporate profiles, including company overviews, insights, product benchmarks, and SWOT analyses of key market players.📈 Market Outlook: Get current and future market outlooks, including recent developments, growth opportunities, drivers, challenges, and regional constraintsFAQ:What is the scope of this report?Does this report estimate the current market size?Does the report provide market size in terms of Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (thousand ton/metric ton/cubic meter)?Which segments are covered in this report?What are the key factors covered in this report?Does this report offer customization options?💎 Request For Customization at: @Author Bio:Vaagisha brings over three years of expertise as a content editor in the market research domain. Originally a creative writer, she discovered her passion for editing, combining her flair for writing with a meticulous eye for detail. Her ability to craft and refine compelling content makes her an invaluable asset in delivering polished and engaging write-ups.(LinkedIn: )About UsCoherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.

+1 206-701-6702

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn