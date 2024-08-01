Chinmay Pradhan Joins Innominds As Head Of Global Sales

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Brings in differentiated leadership driving transformative value creation.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Innominds, a differentiated Digital and Product Engineering services company today announced the appointment of Chinmay Pradhan as Head of Global Sales. In his new role, Pradhan will spearhead the company's global sales initiatives, driving growth and expanding reach.

Chinmay joins Innominds with over twenty years of experience as a result-oriented Sales and Business Development leader. He has driven key business verticals like Life Sciences, Manufacturing and Automotive for companies delivering up to $2 billion in annual revenue. He has a proven track record of building high-performing Sales and Client Relationship Teams that consistently achieve exceptional growth, meet revenue/profitability targets, and prioritize unparalleled client satisfaction. He will be a key member of the

Innominds executive leadership team and will operate from the Innominds' office in San Jose, California.

Divakar Tantravahi, CEO, Innominds :

"We are thrilled to welcome Chinmay Pradhan to Innominds as our Head of Global Sales. Chinmay joins us as part of our leadership team aligning our vision and opportunity to disrupt Innominds business adopting Intelligence in everything we engineer. Chinmay's strategic vision and leadership will play a crucial role in advancing our mission to deliver disruptive engineering services to our clients worldwide."

Chinmay Pradhan, Head of Global Sales, Innominds :

"I am excited to join Innominds and contribute to its growth journey. Innominds provides a unique platform to disrupt and transform the technology industry, and this is the ideal time for the industry to drive the paradigm shift to be AI first. The company's innovative approach aligns perfectly with my passion for building high-performing teams and fostering strong customer relationships."

About Innominds:

Innominds

is a differentiated Digital and Product Engineering services company. Over the decades they have been delivering innovation to ISVs, OEMs and Enterprises serving the industry segments – Software & Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, Construction, Automotive and Logistics & Transportation. Their services offer True Velocity for AI adoption driven non-linear outcomes. Their vision is to deliver Engineering Intelligence responsibly to help their customers innovate on future-proof scalable solutions and products integrating connected devices to cloud and cognition.



