Southern Company Reports Second-Quarter 2024 Earnings

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today reported second-quarter of $1.2 billion, or $1.10 per share, in 2024 compared with earnings of $838 million, or 77 cents per share, in the second quarter of 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, Southern Company reported earnings of $2.3 billion, or $2.13 per share, compared with $1.7 billion, or $1.56 per share, for the same period in 2023. Excluding the items described under "Net Income – Excluding Items" in the table below, Southern Company earned $1.2 billion, or $1.10 per share, during the second quarter of 2024, compared with $868 million, or 79 cents per share, during the second quarter of 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, excluding these items, Southern Company earned $2.3 billion, or $2.13 per share, compared with $1.7 billion, or $1.59 per share, for the same period in 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended June

Year-to-Date June Net Income – Excluding Items (in millions) 2024 2023

2024 2023 Net Income – As Reported $







1,203 $









838

$







2,332 $







1,700 Less:









Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction 17 (3)

14 (4) Tax Impact (18) 1

(17) 1 Loss on Extinguishment of Debt - -

- (5) Tax Impact - -

- 1 Estimated Loss on Qualifying Infrastructure Plant - (38)

- (38) Tax Impact - 10

- 10 Net Income – Excluding Items $







1,204 $









868

$







2,335 $







1,735 Average Shares Outstanding – (in millions)











1,096 1,092

1,095 1,092 Basic Earnings Per Share - Excluding Items $









1.10 $









0.79

$









2.13 $









1.59



NOTE: For more information regarding these non-GAAP adjustments, see the footnotes accompanying the Financial Highlights page of the earnings package.

Adjusted earnings drivers for the second quarter of 2024, as compared with the same period in 2023, were higher utility revenues, partially offset by increased interest expense, depreciation and amortization, and income taxes.

Second-quarter 2024 operating revenues were $6.5 billion, compared with $5.7 billion for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 12.4%. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, operating revenues were $13.1 billion, compared with $12.2 billion for the corresponding period in 2023, an increase of 7.2%.

"Southern Company businesses performed well during the second quarter of 2024," said Chairman, President and CEO Christopher C. Womack. "We are pleased with our business fundamentals, and the economies in our service territories, especially those within our Southeastern service footprint, remain strong with continuing customer growth and robust economic development."

Southern Company's second-quarter earnings slides with supplemental financial information are available at href="" rel="nofollow" southerncompan .

Southern Company's financial analyst call will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern Time today, during which Womack and Chief Financial Officer Daniel S. Tucker will discuss earnings and provide a general business update. Investors, media and the public may listen to a live webcast of the call and view associated slides at href="" rel="nofollow" southerncompan . A replay of the webcast will be available on the site for 12 months.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO ) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. Providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy with excellent service is our mission. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy company with national capabilities, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, resilience and sustainability, we are taking action to meet customers' and communities' needs while advancing our goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success. We are transforming energy into economic, environmental and social progress for tomorrow. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have earned the company national awards and recognition from numerous organizations, including Forbes, The Military Times, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, J.D. Power, Fortune, Human Rights Campaign and more. To learn more, visit southerncompany .





Southern Company Financial Highlights (In Millions Except Earnings Per Share)

















Three Months Ended

June

Year-To-Date June Net Income – As Reported 2024

2023

2024

2023 Traditional Electric Operating Companies $



1,192

$



823

$



2,012

$



1,433 Southern Power 86

85

182

187 Southern Company Gas 108

85

517

393 Total 1,386

993

2,711

2,013 Parent Company and Other (183)

(155)

(379)

(313) Net Income – As Reported $



1,203

$



838

$



2,332

$



1,700















Basic Earnings Per Share(1) $



1.10

$



0.77

$



2.13

$



1.56 Average Shares Outstanding 1,096

1,092

1,095

1,092















Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended

June

Year-To-Date June Net Income – Excluding Items 2024

2023

2024

2023 Net Income – As Reported $



1,203

$



838

$



2,332

$



1,700 Less:













Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction(2) 17

(3)

14

(4) Tax Impact (18)

1

(17)

1 Loss on Extinguishment of Debt(3) -

-

-

(5) Tax Impact -

-

-

1 Estimated Loss on Qualifying Infrastructure Plant(4) -

(38)

-

(38) Tax Impact -

10

-

10 Net Income – Excluding Items $



1,204

$



868

$



2,335

$



1,735















Basic Earnings Per Share – Excluding Items $



1.10

$



0.79

$



2.13

$



1.59



See Notes on the following page.



Southern Company

Financial Highlights



Notes (1) Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings per share was $1.09 and $2.12 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, and $0.76 and $1.55 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively. (2) Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 include a pre-tax credit to income of $21 million ($16 million after tax) related to the estimated probable loss on Plant

Vogtle Units 3 and 4 reflecting a revision to Georgia Power Company's total project capital cost forecast resulting from a reduction in remaining expected site demobilization costs and other contractor obligations. Additionally, earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 include a $14 million income tax charge related to the remeasuring of deferred tax assets associated with the previously recognized estimated probable loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 due to a change in the State of Georgia corporate tax rate. Further charges and/or credits may occur; however, the amount and timing are uncertain. Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage, totaling approximately $15 million annually through 2025. (3) Earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2023 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company. Similar transaction costs may occur in the future at Southern Company or one of its unregulated subsidiaries; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain. (4) Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 include a pre-tax charge of $38 million ($28 million after tax) for an estimated loss at Southern Company Gas associated with an Illinois Commerce Commission disallowance related to its review of the Qualifying Infrastructure Plant (QIP) capital investments by Nicor Gas for calendar year 2019 under the QIP Rider, or Investing in Illinois program. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.

Southern Company Significant Factors Impacting EPS

























Three Months Ended June

Year-To-Date June

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change Earnings Per Share –





















As Reported(1) $ 1.10

$ 0.77

$

0.33

$ 2.13

$ 1.56

$

0.57

























Significant Factors:





















Traditional Electric Operating Companies







$

0.34









$

0.53 Southern Power







-









(0.01) Southern Company Gas







0.02









0.11 Parent Company and Other







(0.03)









(0.05) Increase in Shares







-









(0.01)

Total – As Reported







$

0.33









$

0.57

























Three Months Ended June

Year-To-Date June Non-GAAP Financial Measures 2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change Earnings Per Share –





















Excluding Items $ 1.10

$ 0.79

$

0.31

$ 2.13

$ 1.59

$

0.54

























Total – As Reported







$

0.33









$

0.57 Less:





















Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction(2)







-









- Loss on Extinguishment of Debt(3)







-









- Estimated Loss on Qualifying Infrastructure Plant(4)







0.02









0.03

Total – Excluding Items







$

0.31









$

0.54



See Notes on the following page.

Southern Company

Significant Factors Impacting EPS



Notes (1) Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings per share was $1.09 and $2.12 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, and $0.76 and $1.55 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively. (2)



Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 include a pre-tax credit to income of $21 million ($16 million after tax) related to the estimated probable loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 reflecting a revision to Georgia Power Company's total project capital cost forecast resulting from a reduction in remaining expected site demobilization costs and other contractor obligations. Additionally, earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 include a $14 million income tax charge related to the remeasuring of deferred tax assets associated with the previously recognized estimated probable loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 due to a change in the State of Georgia corporate tax rate. Further charges and/or credits may occur; however, the amount and timing are uncertain. Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage, totaling approximately $15 million annually through 2025. (3) Earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2023 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company. Similar transaction costs may occur in the future at Southern Company or one of its unregulated subsidiaries; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain. (4) Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 include a pre-tax charge of $38 million ($28 million after tax) for an estimated loss at Southern Company Gas associated with an Illinois Commerce Commission disallowance related to its review of the Qualifying Infrastructure Plant (QIP) capital investments by Nicor Gas for calendar year 2019 under the QIP Rider, or Investing in Illinois program. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.

Southern Company EPS Earnings Analysis









Description Three Months Ended June 2024 vs. 2023

Year-To-Date June 2024 vs. 2023







Retail Sales 1¢

5¢







Retail Revenue Impacts 24

41







Weather 14

20







Wholesale and Other Operating Revenues 4

7







Non-Fuel Operations and Maintenance Expenses(1) (2)

(2)







Depreciation and Amortization (4)

(6)







Interest Expense and Other -

(6)







Income Taxes (3)

(6)







Total Traditional Electric Operating Companies 34¢

53¢







Southern Power -

(1)







Southern Company Gas -

9







Parent Company and Other (3)

(6)







Increase in Shares -

(1)







Total Change in EPS (Excluding Items) 31¢

54¢







Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction(2) -

-







Loss on Extinguishment of Debt(3) -

-







Estimated Loss on Qualifying Infrastructure Plant(4) 2

3







Total Change in EPS (As Reported) 33¢

57¢



See Notes on the following page.

Southern Company

EPS Earnings Analysis



Notes (1) Excludes gains/losses on asset sales, which are included in "Interest Expense and Other." Includes non-service cost-related benefits income. (2) Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 include a pre-tax credit to income of $21 million ($16 million after tax) related to the estimated probable loss on Plant

Vogtle Units 3 and 4 reflecting a revision to Georgia Power Company's total project capital cost forecast resulting from a reduction in remaining expected site demobilization costs and other contractor obligations. Additionally, earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 include a $14 million income tax charge related to the remeasuring of deferred tax assets associated with the previously recognized estimated probable loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 due to a change in the State of Georgia corporate tax rate. Further charges and/or credits may occur; however, the amount and timing are uncertain. Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage, totaling approximately $15 million annually through 2025. (3) Earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2023 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company. Similar transaction costs may occur in the future at Southern Company or one of its unregulated subsidiaries; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain. (4) Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 include a pre-tax charge of $38 million ($28 million after tax) for an estimated loss at Southern Company Gas associated with an Illinois Commerce Commission disallowance related to its review of the Qualifying Infrastructure Plant (QIP) capital investments by Nicor Gas for calendar year 2019 under the QIP Rider, or Investing in Illinois program. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.

Southern Company Consolidated Earnings As Reported

























Three Months Ended June

Year-To-Date June

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

(in millions)

(in millions) Retail electric revenues:





















Fuel $

1,061

$

1,006

$



55

$

2,072

$

2,056

$



16 Non-fuel 3,425

2,853

572

6,355

5,402

953 Wholesale electric revenues 627

605

22

1,198

1,203

(5) Other electric revenues 210

209

1

409

399

10 Natural gas revenues 831

852

(21)

2,538

2,728

(190) Other revenues 309

223

86

537

440

97 Total operating revenues 6,463

5,748

715

13,109

12,228

881 Fuel and purchased power 1,254

1,190

64

2,448

2,482

(34) Cost of natural gas 149

199

(50)

754

1,097

(343) Cost of other sales 167

128

39

298

255

43 Non-fuel operations and maintenance 1,409

1,489

(80)

2,881

2,929

(48) Depreciation and amortization 1,182

1,112

70

2,327

2,222

105 Taxes other than income taxes 384

340

44

780

734

46 Estimated loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 (21)

-

(21)

(21)

-

(21) Total operating expenses 4,524

4,458

66

9,467

9,719

(252) Operating income 1,939

1,290

649

3,642

2,509

1,133 Allowance for equity funds used during construction 51

70

(19)

109

135

(26) Earnings from equity method investments 31

29

2

77

78

(1) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized 694

610

84

1,358

1,192

166 Other income (expense), net 151

142

9

302

286

16 Income taxes 290

98

192

513

194

319 Net income 1,188

823

365

2,259

1,622

637 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (15)

(15)

-

(73)

(78)

5 Net income attributable to Southern Company $

1,203

$

838

$

365

$

2,332

$

1,700

$

632



Certain prior year data may have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation.

Southern Company Kilowatt-Hour Sales and Customers

































































Three Months Ended June

Year-To-Date June

2024

2023

% Change

Weather

Adjusted

% Change

2024

2023

% Change

Weather

Adjusted

% Change

(in millions)









(in millions)







Kilowatt-Hour Sales



























































Total Sales 49,897

48,003

3.9

%





96,426

94,729

1.8

%



































Total Retail Sales 37,007

34,969

5.8

%

0.6

%

72,261

68,351

5.7

%

1.1

% Residential 11,889

10,695

11.2

%

(1.0)

%

23,765

21,326

11.4

%

0.1

% Commercial 12,666

11,826

7.1

%

2.8

%

24,140

22,708

6.3

%

3.3

% Industrial 12,318

12,317

-

%

-

%

24,086

24,040

0.2

%

0.2

% Other 134

131

2.1

%

1.9

%

270

277

(2.4)

%

(3.0)

%

Total Wholesale Sales 12,890

13,034

(1.1)

%

N/A

24,165

26,378

(8.4)

%

N/A









































































Period Ended June





















2024

2023

% Change





















(in thousands)







Regulated Utility Customers























































Total Regulated Utility Customers









8,873

8,800

0.8

%



Traditional Electric Operating Companies





4,518

4,463

1.2

%



Southern Company Gas









4,355

4,337

0.4

%





















Southern Company Financial Overview As Reported

























Three Months Ended June

Year-To-Date June

2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change

(in millions)





(in millions)



Southern Company –





















Operating Revenues $

6,463

$

5,748

12.4

%

$

13,109

$

12,228

7.2

% Earnings Before Income Taxes 1,478

921

60.5

%

2,772

1,816

52.6

% Net Income Available to Common 1,203

838

43.6

%

2,332

1,700

37.2

%























Alabama Power –





















Operating Revenues $

1,873

$

1,689

10.9

%

$

3,664

$

3,336

9.8

% Earnings Before Income Taxes 471

337

39.8

%

889

591

50.4

% Net Income Available to Common 369

312

18.3

%

702

568

23.6

%























Georgia Power –





















Operating Revenues $

2,875

$

2,391

20.2

%

$

5,273

$

4,567

15.5

% Earnings Before Income Taxes 954

563

69.4

%

1,470

911

61.4

% Net Income Available to Common 762

471

61.8

%

1,199

767

56.3

%























Mississippi Power –





















Operating Revenues $

364

$

311

17.0

%

$

706

$

702

0.6

% Earnings Before Income Taxes 76

44

72.7

%

136

115

18.3

% Net Income Available to Common 61

40

52.5

%

111

98

13.3

%























Southern Power –





















Operating Revenues $

524

$

525

(0.2)

%

$

997

$

1,033

(3.5)

% Earnings Before Income Taxes 84

76

10.5

%

108

108

-

% Net Income Available to Common 86

85

1.2

%

182

187

(2.7)

%























Southern Company Gas –





















Operating Revenues $

831

$

852

(2.5)

%

$

2,538

$

2,728

(7.0)

% Earnings Before Income Taxes 144

114

26.3

%

691

525

31.6

% Net Income Available to Common 108

85

27.1

%

517

393

31.6

%



