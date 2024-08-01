Trevi Therapeutics To Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results And Provide A Corporate Update On August 8, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Conference call and webcast to be held at 4:30 p.m. ET

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevi Therapeutics,

(Nasdaq: TRVI ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy HaduvioTM (oral nalbuphine ER) for the of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC), today announced that senior management will host a call and live webcast on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET, to provide a corporate update and review the Company's results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

To participate in the live conference call by phone, please dial (877) 870 4263 (domestic) or (412) 317 0790 (international) and ask to join the Trevi Therapeutics call. No code is necessary for access. A live audio webcast will be accessible from the 'Investors & News' section on the Company's website at . An archived replay of the webcast will also be available for 30 days on the Company's website following the event.

About Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy HaduvioTM (oral nalbuphine ER) for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC). Haduvio is a dual ĸ-opioid receptor agonist and μ-opioid receptor antagonist that works both centrally in the brain as well as peripherally in the lungs and has the potential for a synergistic antitussive effect to treat chronic cough. Parenteral nalbuphine is not scheduled by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

The impact of chronic cough is significant and often leads to a decline in patients' social, physical, and psychological quality of life. In IPF, chronic cough may lead to worsening disease and may be associated with a higher risk of progression, death, or need for lung transplant. There are no approved therapies for the treatment of chronic cough in IPF and current treatment options provide minimal benefit to patients. Chronic cough affects up to 10% of the adult population, and Haduvio's expansion into RCC has the potential to reach patients suffering from moderate to severe refractory chronic cough. There are also no approved therapies for RCC in the US.

Trevi intends to propose Haduvio as the trade name for oral nalbuphine ER. Its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by any regulatory authority.

