MGP Ingredients Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

ATCHISON, Kan., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI), a leading provider of branded and distilled spirits and food ingredient solutions, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.



“This quarter, our MGP team delivered strong results driven largely by the continued momentum in our premium plus branded spirits portfolio and solid brown goods sales. Our increasing investments behind our key brands and exciting new product innovation continue to yield positive results, helping us expand our distribution footprint and accelerate our transition into a premier branded spirits company,” said David Bratcher, CEO and president of MGP Ingredients.

He added,“We remain agile in a dynamic environment for the spirits industry and given our strong first half performance, we are reiterating our full year sales, adjusted EBITDA, and EPS guidance.”

2024 second quarter financial highlights compared to 2023 second quarter :



Due primarily to the Atchison distillery closure, sales decreased 9% to $190.8 million. Excluding the impact of the Atchison distillery, consolidated sales increased by 7% during the quarter.

Net income was largely flat at $32.0 million. Adjusted net income increased 15% to $38.0 million. Net income margin increased 150 basis points to 16.8%. Adjusted net income margin increased by 410 basis points to 19.9%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 7% to $57.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 450 basis points to 30.2%, our highest quarterly adjusted EBITDA margin.

Basic earnings per common share (“EPS”) decreased to $1.43 per share from $1.44 per share. Adjusted basic EPS increased 15% to $1.71 per share from $1.49 per share.

Capital expenditures were $22.6 million year-to-date. We continue to expect approximately $85 million of capital expenditures for the full year, which includes the construction of additional warehouses to support our future growth.

Net debt leverage ratio stands at approximately 1.4x as of June 30, 2024. Reiterate full year 2024 guidance of sales in the range of $742 million to $756 million, adjusted EBITDA in the range of $218 to $222 million, and adjusted basic EPS in the range of $6.12 to $6.23.



Consolidated Results

Excluding the impact of the Atchison distillery, MGP consolidated sales increased by 7% in the second quarter compared to the prior year quarter driven by higher Distilling Solutions and Branded Spirits segment sales. Consolidated gross profit increased 9% to $83.2 million, representing 43.6% of sales. Excluding the impact of the Atchison distillery, second quarter consolidated gross margin improved approximately 80 basis points from the prior year period reflecting strong margin expansion in the Branded Spirits segment. Second quarter operating income and diluted EPS decreased 2% and $0.01 to $43.4 million and $1.43 per share, respectively. On an adjusted basis, operating income increased 12% to $51.3 million and diluted EPS increased by 15% to $1.71 per share.

Distilling Solutions

For the second quarter, as expected, sales for the Distilling Solutions segment decreased 20% to $93.4 million due to the Atchison distillery closure. Excluding the impact of the Atchison distillery, segment sales increased 9% to $93.3 million, including higher brown goods sales. Gross profit, as reported, increased to $42.5 million, or 45.5% of segment sales, compared to $38.7 million, or 33.1% of segment sales, in the second quarter 2023.

Branded Spirits

Branded Spirits segment second quarter sales increased 11% to $64.0 million, driven primarily by the ongoing momentum in our premium plus portfolio. Sales of our premium plus price tier spirits brands grew 29% during the quarter reflecting our focused initiatives across the American whiskey and tequila categories. Branded Spirits gross profit increased by 29% to record-high $33.6 million, or 52.5% of segment sales, compared to $26.0 million, or 45.1% of segment sales, in the prior year period.

Ingredient Solutions

Ingredient Solutions segment sales decreased 3% to $33.4 million during the second quarter. Gross profit decreased to $7.1 million, or 21.4% of segment sales, compared to $11.6 million, or 33.6% of segment sales, in the second quarter 2023. Excluding the impact of the Atchison distillery and the associated intercompany credit for the waste starch slurry by-product, gross profit decreased to $7.1 million compared to $10.0 million in the second quarter 2023.

Additional Highlights

Advertising and promotion expenses for the second quarter 2024 increased $3.0 million, or 35%, to $11.7 million as compared to the second quarter 2023.

Corporate selling, general, and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses for the second quarter 2024 decreased $0.8 million, or 3%, to $22.8 million as compared to the second quarter 2023.

During the second quarter 2024, the change in fair value of the contingent consideration related to the Penelope acquisition totaled $5.4 million. The corporate effective tax rate for the second quarter 2024 was 24.0%, compared with 25.3% from the year ago period.

2024 Financial Outlook

MGP is confirming the following consolidated guidance for fiscal 2024:



Sales are projected to be in the range of $742 million to $756 million, following the closure of the Atchison distillery in December 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $218 million to $222 million, inclusive of the add back of share-based compensation expense. Adjusted basic earnings per common share are forecasted to be in the $6.12 to $6.23 range, with basic weighted average shares outstanding expected to be approximately 22.3 million at year end.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation statements about optimism regarding investments by MGP Ingredients, Inc. (the“Company” or“MGP”) and their ability to yield positive results, expand its distribution footprint, and transition to a premier branded spirits company and the Company's 2024 outlook, including its expectations for sales, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted basic earnings per common share (“EPS”), and shares outstanding. Forward looking statements are usually identified by or are associated with words such as“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“estimate,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“forecast,”“hopeful,”“should,”“may,”“will,”“could,”“encouraged,”“opportunities,”“potential,” and similar terminology. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance, Company financial results, and Company financial condition and are not guarantees of future performance.

All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include without limitation any effects of changes in consumer preferences and purchases and our ability to anticipate or react to those changes; our ability to compete effectively; damage to our reputation or that of any of our key customers or their brands; failure to introduce successful new brands and products or have effective marketing or advertising; changes in public opinion about alcohol or our products; our reliance on our distributors to distribute our branded spirits; our reliance on fewer, more profitable customer relationships; interruptions in our operations or a catastrophic event at our facilities; decisions concerning the quantity of maturing stock of our aged distillate; warehouse expansion issues; our reliance on a limited number of suppliers; our reliance on a limited number of suppliers; work disruptions or stoppages; climate change and measures to address climate change; our closure of our Atchison, Kansas distillery; regulation and taxation and compliance with existing or future laws and regulations; tariffs, trade relations, and trade policies; excise taxes, incentives and customs duties; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and defend against alleged intellectual property rights infringement claims; failure to secure and maintain listings in control states; labeling or warning requirements or limitations on the availability of our products; product recalls or other product liability claims; anti-corruption laws, trade sanctions and restrictions; class action or other litigation; higher costs or the unavailability and cost of raw materials, product ingredients, energy resources, or labor; failure of our information technology systems, networks, processes, associated sites, or service providers; acquisitions and potential future acquisitions; interest rate increases; reliance on key personnel; commercial, political, and financial risks; covenants and other provisions in our credit arrangements; pandemics or other health crises; ability to pay any dividends; limited rights of common stockholders and anti-takeover provisions in our governing documents; the impact of issuing shares of our common stock; and the effectiveness or execution of our strategic plan. For further information on these risks and uncertainties and other factors that could affect the Company's business, see the“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31 and June 30, 2024, as well as the Company's other SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information in this press release, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial information in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides certain non-GAAP financial measures that are not in accordance with, or alternatives for, GAAP. In addition to the comparable GAAP measures, the Company has disclosed measures excluding the impact of the Atchison disclosure, adjusted operating income, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted net income margin, adjusted MGP earnings, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, net debt, net debt leverage ratio, and adjusted basic and diluted EPS, as well as guidance for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted basic EPS. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures should be reviewed in conjunction with operating income, income before income taxes, net income, net income used in earnings per common share calculation, debt, and basic and diluted EPS computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP measure. We believe that the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors regarding the Company's performance and overall results of operations. In addition, management uses these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP measures when evaluating the Company's operating results compared to prior periods on a consistent basis, assessing financial trends, and for forecasting purposes. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to other companies, even if similar terms are used to identify such measures. The attached schedules provide a full reconciliation of historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. Full year 2024 guidance measures of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted basic EPS are provided on a non-GAAP basis without a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures because the Company is unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. Such items include without limitation, acquisition related expenses, restructuring and related expenses, and other items not reflective of the Company's ongoing operations.

