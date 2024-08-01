Mink Therapeutics To Provide Corporate Update And Second Quarter 2024 Financial Report
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2024 financial results before the market opens on August 13, 2024. MiNK executives will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET that morning to discuss the results and to provide a corporate update.
Conference Call
Dial-in numbers: 646-307-1963 (New York), 800-715-9871 (USA & Canada)
Conference ID: 4021545
Webcast
A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible from the Events & Presentations page of the Company's website at and via .
About MiNK Therapeutics
MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK is advancing a pipeline of both native and next generation engineered iNKT programs, with a platform designed to facilitate scalable and reproducible manufacturing for off-the-shelf delivery. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, visit or @MiNK_iNKT. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and social media channels.
Investor Contact
917-362-1370
...
Media Contact
781-674-4428
...
