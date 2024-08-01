عربي


Essential Skills Of The High Achieving In-House Lawyer: 2-Day Online Training Course (October 1-2, 2024) - Developing Your Commercial Skills In-Line With Your Legal Expertise


8/1/2024 7:46:53 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Essential Skills of the High Achieving In-House Lawyer Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This in-house lawyer training course has been designed to focus on and boost the essential skills the In-house team needs to grow and develop as a legal department within a commercial environment. This one-day intensive training course will supercharge the in-house lawyer's performance by developing their commercial skills in-line with their legal expertise.

By attending this course you will:

  • Explore techniques for effective portfolio management
  • Boost client care techniques to have a greater influence on colleagues in other departments
  • Integrate with business colleagues whilst maintaining professional independence
  • Get to grips with using available resources to best effect
  • Learn successful techniques for raising legal awareness across your organisation
  • Understand the benefits the legal team can bring to a business
  • Identify areas and techniques for personal development

Certifications:

  • CPD : 6 hours for your records
  • Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend?

All in-house lawyers who want to:

  • supercharge their commercial and personal skills to have more influence on business decisions
  • succeed in their role and raise legal awareness across their organisation
  • raise the understanding of compliance and its importance
  • become the go-to department for advice when business decisions are being made.

Key Topics Covered

Welcome and introductions

Developing yourself

  • Honest assessment and continuous improvement
  • Legal know-how
  • Behaviour and competencies
  • Complementary management skills
  • Career development options
  • The unwritten rules

Making the most of being in a legal team

  • Intelligent information sharing
  • Ensuring communication and consistency
  • Getting the best out of shared support staff
  • Supporting and getting support from colleagues
  • Reporting and managing upwards
  • Setting expectation

Communication skills

  • Verbal and written clarity
  • Techniques for distilling complex information
  • Executive summaries and elevator pitches
  • Self-promotion through effective influencing skills

Managing upwards

  • Transparency and accountability
  • Delivering solutions to problems
  • Reconciling your aspirations with the department's needs
  • Getting more from appraisals

Understanding your client's needs to deliver effective legal support

  • Knowledge of the business and business acumen
  • Concentrating on what matters
  • Building relationships while maintaining credibility
  • Matrix reporting issues
  • Client surveys

Influencing your clients to ensure legal compliance

  • How they use you
  • How they manage legal risk
  • How they follow your recommendations
  • Effective positioning and access to key clients

Raising legal awareness across the organisation

  • Ensuring management support
  • Defining the scope
  • Proven techniques to raise Legal profile
  • Measurement and management
  • Gaining mutual respect

Final questions

For more information about this training visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

MENAFN01082024004107003653ID1108505631


Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

