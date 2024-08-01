Essential Skills Of The High Achieving In-House Lawyer: 2-Day Online Training Course (October 1-2, 2024) - Developing Your Commercial Skills In-Line With Your Legal Expertise
This in-house lawyer training course has been designed to focus on and boost the essential skills the In-house team needs to grow and develop as a legal department within a commercial environment. This one-day intensive training course will supercharge the in-house lawyer's performance by developing their commercial skills in-line with their legal expertise.
By attending this course you will:
Explore techniques for effective portfolio management Boost client care techniques to have a greater influence on colleagues in other departments Integrate with business colleagues whilst maintaining professional independence Get to grips with using available resources to best effect Learn successful techniques for raising legal awareness across your organisation Understand the benefits the legal team can bring to a business Identify areas and techniques for personal development
Certifications:
CPD : 6 hours for your records Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend?
All in-house lawyers who want to:
supercharge their commercial and personal skills to have more influence on business decisions succeed in their role and raise legal awareness across their organisation raise the understanding of compliance and its importance become the go-to department for advice when business decisions are being made.
Key Topics Covered
Welcome and introductions
Developing yourself
Honest assessment and continuous improvement Legal know-how Behaviour and competencies Complementary management skills Career development options The unwritten rules
Making the most of being in a legal team
Intelligent information sharing Ensuring communication and consistency Getting the best out of shared support staff Supporting and getting support from colleagues Reporting and managing upwards Setting expectation
Communication skills
Verbal and written clarity Techniques for distilling complex information Executive summaries and elevator pitches Self-promotion through effective influencing skills
Managing upwards
Transparency and accountability Delivering solutions to problems Reconciling your aspirations with the department's needs Getting more from appraisals
Understanding your client's needs to deliver effective legal support
Knowledge of the business and business acumen Concentrating on what matters Building relationships while maintaining credibility Matrix reporting issues Client surveys
Influencing your clients to ensure legal compliance
How they use you How they manage legal risk How they follow your recommendations Effective positioning and access to key clients
Raising legal awareness across the organisation
Ensuring management support Defining the scope Proven techniques to raise Legal profile Measurement and management Gaining mutual respect
Final questions
