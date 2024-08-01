(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Essential Skills of the High Achieving In-House Lawyer Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This in-house lawyer training course has been designed to focus on and boost the essential skills the In-house team needs to grow and develop as a department within a commercial environment. This one-day intensive training course will supercharge the in-house lawyer's performance by developing their commercial skills in-line with their legal expertise.

By attending this course you will:



Explore techniques for effective portfolio management

Boost client care techniques to have a greater influence on colleagues in other departments

Integrate with business colleagues whilst maintaining professional independence

Get to grips with using available resources to best effect

Learn successful techniques for raising legal awareness across your organisation

Understand the benefits the legal team can bring to a business Identify areas and techniques for personal development

Certifications:



CPD : 6 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend?

All in-house lawyers who want to:



supercharge their commercial and personal skills to have more influence on business decisions

succeed in their role and raise legal awareness across their organisation

raise the understanding of compliance and its importance become the go-to department for advice when business decisions are being made.

Key Topics Covered

Welcome and introductions

Developing yourself



Honest assessment and continuous improvement

Legal know-how

Behaviour and competencies

Complementary management skills

Career development options The unwritten rules

Making the most of being in a legal team



Intelligent information sharing

Ensuring communication and consistency

Getting the best out of shared support staff

Supporting and getting support from colleagues

Reporting and managing upwards Setting expectation

Communication skills



Verbal and written clarity

Techniques for distilling complex information

Executive summaries and elevator pitches Self-promotion through effective influencing skills

Managing upwards



Transparency and accountability

Delivering solutions to problems

Reconciling your aspirations with the department's needs Getting more from appraisals

Understanding your client's needs to deliver effective legal support



Knowledge of the business and business acumen

Concentrating on what matters

Building relationships while maintaining credibility

Matrix reporting issues Client surveys

Influencing your clients to ensure legal compliance



How they use you

How they manage legal risk

How they follow your recommendations Effective positioning and access to key clients

Raising legal awareness across the organisation



Ensuring management support

Defining the scope

Proven techniques to raise Legal profile

Measurement and management Gaining mutual respect

Final questions

For more information about this training visit

