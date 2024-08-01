Dr. David Samadi Unveils New Book With Expert Insights And Actionable Advice For Men Confronting Prostate Cancer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. David SamadiNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. David Samadi, a globally recognized prostate cancer surgeon, urologist, and men's health authority, has long harbored a desire to author a book on a subject close to his heart-prostate cancer. His passion for the field was ignited during medical school, where he discovered the prostate gland's unique complexities and challenges. This fascination ultimately led him to specialize in urology oncology, making his forthcoming book a culmination of years of expertise and dedication.Dr. Samadi's dream of authoring a book on prostate cancer has come to fruition with the soon-to-be released title of Prostate Cancer: Now What? This marks his second book - his first book is The Ultimate MANual - and reflects his commitment to delivering men and their families clear, current, and concise information on prostate cancer, which is the second most common cancer diagnosis among men.Dr. Samadi's unwavering dedication to combating prostate cancer has profoundly impacted the lives of over 10,000 patients he's treated across more than twenty-five years. With a deep commitment to improving patient outcomes, he has penned his latest book to address a critical need among men navigating the complexities of prostate cancer treatment.“My motivation for writing this book stems from the growing need for clear, actionable guidance for men uncertain about their treatment journey,” Dr. Samadi explained.“I intend for this book to serve as a comprehensive resource, answering prevalent questions and equipping readers with essential knowledge to confront and overcome this challenging disease. It is my hope to empower men with the tools they need to successfully navigate their battle with prostate cancer.”A standout feature of this book is its inclusion of personal anecdotes throughout each chapter from ten courageous men who openly share their journeys through the challenges of prostate cancer.“I chose to feature testimonials from men of diverse ages who have triumphed over prostate cancer,” Dr. Samadi revealed.“Each man's experience, whether in remission or living with prostate cancer, is uniquely valuable. By sharing their personal stories, including both their triumphs and challenges, these brave individuals offer readers invaluable insights and inspiration.”Here's a glimpse of the valuable features readers will find in the book:.An overview of potential prostate issues beyond cancer.In-depth explanations of prostate cancer, its risk factors, and diagnostic methods.Comprehensive exploration of treatment options for prostate cancer.Guidance on restoring a healthy sex life post-cancer.Practical advice on lifestyle habits, including nutrition, exercise, and effective stress management.A curated selection of frequently asked questions about prostate cancer, answered directly by Dr. SamadiAs Ridwan Shabsigh, MD, FACS and Editor-In-Chief of Journal of Men's Health stated it best,“This book provides enlightenment for all men, whether they have prostate cancer or not. It is a must-read for all men and their families. It should be on the reading list of every book club.”Dr. David Samadi is the Director of Men's Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island. He's a renowned and highly successful board-certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon in New York City, regarded as one of the leading prostate surgeons in the U.S., with a vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy. Dr. Samadi is a medical contributor to NewsMax TV and is also the author of The Ultimate MANual, Dr. Samadi's Guide to Men's Health and Wellness, available online both on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Visit Dr. Samadi's websites at robotic oncology and prostate cancer 911.

