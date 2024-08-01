Indian Nationals 'Strongly Advised' To Leave Lebanon

(MENAFN- IANS) Beirut, Aug 1 (IANS) India on Thursday "strongly advised" all its nationals to leave Lebanon in view of the "potential threats in the region" due to escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

"In view of recent developments and potential threats in the region, Indian nationals are strongly advised against travelling to Lebanon till further notice," the Indian Embassy in Beirut said in an updated advisory.

"All Indian nationals are also strongly advised to leave Lebanon. Those who remain for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements and remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Beirut," it added with the emergency contact details.

Earlier this week, the Embassy had issued an advisory following Lebanese Hezbollah's July 27 attack on Israel, which killed 12 innocent civilians, mostly children.

On Wednesday, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed eliminating Fouad Shukur - "the most senior military commander in the terrorist organisation Hezbollah" and the head of the organisation's strategic formation - in a targeted drone strike in Dahieh, a southern suburb of Beirut.

The IDF said that Shukur was the man behind the killing of 12 children in a soccer field of Majdal Shams on Saturday.

Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Hamas Politburo, was also killed at his residence in Tehran in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Hamas leader was in the Iranian capital to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the country's newly-elected President Masoud Pezeshkian.