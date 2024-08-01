(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LITTLE ROCK, Ariz., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5th Annual Forge Institute Summit will be held on October 7-8, 2024, at the Statehouse Center in Little Rock, Arkansas. This pivotal event will convene top cybersecurity experts and stakeholders to discuss the latest strategies and innovations in cyber defense.

Jim Richberg, Fortinet's Head of Cyber Policy and Global Field Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), will deliver a keynote address. With nearly 40 years of experience in both the public and private sectors, Richberg is renowned for his leadership in cybersecurity, threat intelligence, and cyber strategy.

Lessons from the Front Lines: Cyber Warfare Expert Jim Richberg to Share Insights at Forge Institute Cyber Summit

Richberg's extensive career includes serving as the US National Intelligence Manager for Cyber, where he developed and implemented cyber strategies for the US Intelligence Community. His work emphasized creating a comprehensive national cybersecurity initiative across multiple government administrations.

"Having collaborated with the Forge Institute as a leader in Federal cybersecurity, I am proud to continue this partnership as a Fortinet executive as we are dedicated to public-private partnerships that help advance cybersecurity resilience. The cybersecurity problems we face require action by both the public and private sectors and a focus that encompasses current and emerging problems. This Summit offers the opportunity to make progress in these areas on behalf of Arkansas and the nation." - Jim Richberg, Head of Cyber Policy and Global Field Chief Information Security Officer, Fortinet

Richberg has been recognized with numerous awards, including the "Fed 100" and "Pinnacle" awards for his influence on technology in the US Federal government. He is actively involved in various councils and working groups, including the US IT Sector Coordinating Council, CNBC Technology Executive Council, Forbes Technology Council, and the World Economic Forum's Cybersecurity Leadership Community.

Lee Watson, Chairman and CEO of Forge Institute, expressed enthusiasm about Richberg's participation, stating, "Jim Richberg's expertise significantly enhances our ability to foster public and private sector partnerships to address emerging threats."

The Summit serves as a nexus for professionals from diverse sectors, including industry, academia, critical infrastructure, government, military, and intelligence. It is designed not only for conversation but as an incubator for ideas and actions that will shape America's cybersecurity posture in an increasingly digital world.

