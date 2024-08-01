Magellan Healthcare Now Serves Idaho Behavioral Health Plan Members

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Magellan Health, Inc. , a leader in behavioral health, announced today that its subsidiary, Magellan Healthcare, Inc. , is now serving as the state-wide contractor for the Idaho Behavioral Plan (IBHP).

The new IBHP launched on July 1, 2024, offering a system of medically necessary, integrated care and crisis services for Idahoans with a serious mental illness, severe and persistent mental illness, serious emotional disturbance, substance use disorder and those with co-occurring disorders.

Magellan Healthcare was selected by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) in June 2023 as the single state-wide contractor for the IBHP. Since then, Magellan has worked closely with IDHW to design new and integrate existing programs that include Medicaid and non-Medicaid services, creating a transformational and seamless behavioral health system for Idahoans.

"We are honored to serve the great state of Idaho and have worked diligently over the last 12 months with IDHW and community stakeholders to develop a comprehensive network with hospitals and community providers to ensure continuity of care with evidence-based and medically necessary services for all members," said Caroline Carney, M.D., president of behavioral health and chief medical officer of Magellan Health. "Magellan has listened to individuals seeking services and to providers in designing this system of care. We are proud to have created a team of Idahoans who are leading our work to serve children and adults with complex behavioral health needs throughout Idaho and ensure they receive the right services in their communities."

