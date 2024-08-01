EDEN Chooses Ripley PR As Its Agency Of Record

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The instant quote solution startup notes that Ripley PR's expertise in the home service, tech and startup markets will help the company boost its brand awareness

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EDEN , a pioneering startup in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) industry, has selected Ripley PR , a global firm specializing in the skilled trades industry, as its public relations agency of record and lists Ripley's experience with the skilled trades and tech industries and with startups as the deciding factor.

EDEN, the instant quote solution startup, has chosen Ripley PR as its agency of record because of the PR agency's expertise in the home service, tech and startup markets.

Continue Reading

"Ripley PR's demonstrated success in helping tech companies build brand awareness and their knowledge of the home service industry is exactly the expertise a startup like EDEN needs when entering the market," said EDEN co-founder and CEO Ben Phillips. "Having a PR partner that understands how our Instant Quote solution can help both homeowners and contractors means that we will be targeting the right audiences for our application. We are excited to grow this partnership and trust that Ripley PR knows the business challenges home service companies face and how our solutions can help them grow."

EDEN's customizable digital sales enablement tool integrates into an HVAC contractor's website to provide a 24/7 interactive online experience for homeowners by providing them with accurate estimates based on the contractor's pricing. The tool also provides financing information and a detailed breakdown of federal, state, local, and utility incentives, including eligible tax credits and rebates, as well as expected utility savings.

"We see the potential in EDEN's Instant Quote application and its ability to help home service business owners provide more accurate estimates to their customers," said Heather Ripley, founder and CEO of Ripley PR. "Their ground-breaking technology saves customers time and frustration by instantly providing a more accurate estimate based on a predetermined set of options. This is a win-win for homeowners and for contractors who can now better understand the homeowner and their environment before making a house call. We are honored to represent EDEN and look forward to promoting their solutions."

Ripley founded Ripley PR in 2013 with a focus on providing public relations for the skilled trades, manufacturing , B2B tech startups and franchising industries. Her book, "NEXT LEVEL NOW: PR Secrets to Drive Explosive Growth for Your Home Service Business," is considered a PR toolkit of ideas for home service business owners. Ripley PR was recently recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best PR Agencies for 2024 and Agency of the Year for the Southeast by the Prestige Awards.

Ripley PR's unique combination of expertise and creativity in public relations helps clients build brand awareness, establish positive reputations and stand out from their competition.

To learn more about Ripley PR, visit or call (865) 977-1973.

About EDEN

EDEN's mission is to empower contractors with innovative technology, helping them to grow their businesses and provide exceptional customer experiences. Founded in 2021, the Seattle-based startup provides a digital sales enablement tool to help HVAC contractors provide quick and accurate instant quotes for HVAC systems. By leveraging technology to provide prices and detailed breakdowns of eligible incentives and expected utility savings online, EDEN helps promote high-efficiency systems that contribute to sustainability and benefits both homeowners and contractors. For more information, visit .

About Ripley PR

Ripley PR is an elite, global B2B public relations agency specializing in home service and building trades, manufacturing, BRB and franchising. Ripley PR was recently recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best PR Agencies for 2024 and has made Entrepreneur

magazine's annual list of Best PR Agencies for Franchises for six consecutive years. Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including award recognition, crisis management, media relations and social media strategies, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business acumen and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results. Ripley PR is a partner in IPREX, the $508 million network of more than 1,100 communication professionals in more than 100 markets globally. For more information, visit or call 865-977-1973 .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Ripley PR