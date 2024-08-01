Lee Enterprises Nears Digital Sustainability With Revenue Inflection Point

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Total Digital Revenue(1) represented 50% of total revenue

Digital-only subscription revenue increased 34%(2) with subscriptions up 23%

Amplified Digital® Agency revenue totaled $26M, up 12% YOY(2) DAVENPORT, Iowa, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: LEE), a digital-first subscription providing high quality, trusted, local news, information and a major platform for advertising in 73 markets, today reported preliminary third quarter fiscal 2024 results(3) for the period ended June 23, 2024. “We made tremendous progress on our digital transformation in the third quarter, and we are pleased to announce we have achieved the inflection point where more than 50% of our revenue is digital," said Kevin Mowbray, Lee's President and Chief Executive Officer.“The revenue inflection point is important as it stabilizes our operating performance, making us less impacted by the print business going forward. Nearly two-thirds of our total company gross margin was derived from digital sources, positioning us close to our goal of being sustainable from our digital products only. This positions us well to be vibrant and growing in the medium and long-term with the rapid growth of our digital revenue streams.” “Our investment thesis is grounded in this transformation as we replace print revenue and margin with digital revenue and margin that are growing at a rapid clip. Total Digital Revenue has grown 17% annually over the last three years, and we expect this strong growth to continue,” Mowbray added. “Our third quarter performance was highlighted by a marked improvement in revenue trends alongside effective management of operating expenses. As a result of our engaging hyper-local content, improved brand awareness, and sophisticated marketing campaigns, we now have 748,000 digital subscribers, a 23% increase over the prior year. Digital-only subscription revenue grew 34%(2) and totaled $79 million over the last twelve months, more than halfway towards our long-term target of $150 million. On the advertising side, Amplified Digital® Agency's third quarter revenue grew 12%(2) over the prior year with annualized revenue more than $100 million,” Mowbray added. “As a result of the persistent acceleration of print revenue declines, we are updating our full year Adjusted EBITDA(4) outlook to the range of $73 million to $78 million and Total Cash Costs(4) between $550 million and $560 million. This update is necessary as we manage operating expenses through the acceleration of secular print revenue trends combined with moving through cyclical changes in the advertising environment. The print business will be less impactful on future operating results due to the digital revenue inflection point and margin transformation. With only one-third of the Company's gross margin tied to print products in the third quarter, changes in the print business will be less impactful on our operating results in the future,” said Mowbray. “Given the strong performance of our digital revenue streams, we are reaffirming our Total Digital Revenue outlook of between $310 million and $330 million.” "The rapid and consistent growth of our digital subscriptions and revenue, the expansion of Amplified Digital® Agency marketing solutions, and thoughtful investments into our digital business are proof we are steadily becoming sustainable solely from the revenue and cash flow generated from our digital products," added Mowbray. Key Third Quarter Highlights:

Total operating revenue was $151 million. Operating revenue was affected by accelerated declines of our print revenue streams and eliminated certain print products, partially offset by growth in digital revenue.

Total Digital Revenue was $76 million, a 9% increase over the prior year(2), and represented 50% of our total operating revenue.

Revenue from digital-only subscribers totaled $21 million up 34% over the prior year(2).

Digital advertising and marketing services revenue represented 72% of our total advertising revenue and totaled $50 million.

Digital services revenue, which is predominantly from BLOX Digital, totaled $5 million in the quarter.

Operating expenses totaled $147 million and Cash Costs totaled $138 million, a 8% and 8% decrease compared to the prior year, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $15 million.

2024 Fiscal Year Outlook (updated):

Total Digital Revenue $310 million (+13% YOY) - $330 million (+21% YOY) Digital-only subscribers 771,000 (+7% YOY) Adjusted EBITDA $73 million (-14% YOY) - $78 million (-8% YOY)

Debt and Free Cash Flow:

The Company has $453 million of debt outstanding under our Credit Agreement(5) with BH Finance. The financing has favorable terms including a 25-year maturity, a fixed annual interest rate of 9.0%, no fixed principal payments, and no financial performance covenants.

As of and for the period ended June 23, 2024:



The principal amount of debt decreased $3 million year to date, and totals $453 million.

Cash on the balance sheet totaled $13 million. Debt, net of cash on the balance sheet, totaled $439 million.

Capital expenditures totaled $4 million for the quarter and $7 million year to date. We expect approximately $10 million of capital expenditures in FY24.

We expect cash paid for income taxes to total between $9 million and $14 million in 2024. We do not expect any material pension contributions in the fiscal year as our plans are fully funded in the aggregate.



Conference Call Information:

As previously announced, we will hold an earnings conference call and audio webcast today at 9 a.m. Central Time. The live webcast will be accessible at and will be available for replay 24 hours later. Analysts have been invited to ask questions on the call. Questions from other participants may be submitted by participating in the webcast. To participate in the live conference call via telephone, please register here. Upon registering, a dial-in number and unique PIN will be provided to join the conference call.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS - The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a“safe harbor” for forward-looking statements. This release contains information that may be deemed forward-looking that is based largely on our current expectations, and is subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Among such risks, trends and other uncertainties, which in some instances are beyond our control, are:



We may be required to indemnify the previous owners of BH Media or The Buffalo News for unknown legal and other matters that may arise;

Our ability to manage declining print revenue and circulation subscribers;

The impact and duration of adverse conditions in certain aspects of the economy affecting our business;

Changes in advertising and subscription demand;

Changes in technology that impact our ability to deliver digital advertising;

Potential changes in newsprint, other commodities and energy costs;

Interest rates;

Labor costs;

Significant cyber security breaches or failure of our information technology systems;

Our ability to achieve planned expense reductions and realize the expected benefit of our acquisitions;

Our ability to maintain employee and customer relationships;

Our ability to manage increased capital costs;

Our ability to maintain our listing status on NASDAQ;

Competition; and Other risks detailed from time to time in our publicly filed documents.



Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words“may”,“will”,“would”,“could”,“believes”,“expects”,“anticipates”,“intends”,“plans”,“projects”,“considers” and similar expressions) generally should be considered forward-looking statements. Statements regarding our plans, strategies, prospects and expectations regarding our business and industry and our responses thereto may have on our future operations, are forward-looking statements. They reflect our expectations, are not guarantees of performance and speak only as of the date the statement is made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this report. We do not undertake to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

Three months ended Nine months ended (Thousands of Dollars, Except Per Common Share Data) June 23,

2024 June 25,

2023 June 23,

2024 June 25,

2023 Operating revenue: Print advertising revenue 18,941 29,216 62,118 102,503 Digital advertising and marketing services revenue 49,903 49,904 141,747 143,903 Advertising and marketing services revenue 68,844 79,120 203,865 246,406 Print subscription revenue 47,605 61,842 148,443 193,799 Digital subscription revenue 20,701 15,715 60,429 42,039 Subscription revenue 68,306 77,557 208,872 235,838 Print other revenue 8,278 9,773 24,839 30,542 Digital other revenue 5,150 4,860 15,230 14,343 Other revenue 13,428 14,633 40,069 44,885 Total operating revenue 150,578 171,310 452,806 527,129 Operating expenses: Compensation 59,278 63,582 175,757 207,859 Newsprint and ink 4,096 6,346 13,101 20,244 Other operating expenses 74,177 80,010 221,247 249,353 Depreciation and amortization 6,850 7,478 21,438 23,097 Assets (gain) loss on sales, impairments and other, net (1,421 ) (900 ) 4,727 (4,255 ) Restructuring costs and other 3,795 3,780 12,199 8,120 Total operating expenses 146,775 160,296 448,469 504,418 Equity in earnings of associated companies 1,122 1,194 3,869 3,534 Operating income 4,925 12,208 8,206 26,245 Non-operating (expense) income: Interest expense (10,082 ) (10,235 ) (30,427 ) (31,144 ) Pension and OPEB related benefit and other, net 617 555 1,096 2,255 Curtailment/Settlement gains - - 3,593 - Total non-operating expense, net (9,465 ) (9,680 ) (25,738 ) (28,889 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (4,540 ) 2,528 (17,532 ) (2,644 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (849 ) 394 (3,438 ) (1,237 ) Net (loss) income (3,691 ) 2,134 (14,094 ) (1,407 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (575 ) (631 ) (1,663 ) (1,876 ) (Loss) income attributable to Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (4,266 ) 1,503 (15,757 ) (3,283 ) Loss per common share: Basic: (0.73 ) 0.26 (2.68 ) (0.56 ) Diluted: (0.73 ) 0.25 (2.68 ) (0.56 )









DIGITAL / PRINT REVENUE COMPOSITION

(UNAUDITED)

Three months Ended Nine months Ended (Thousands of Dollars) June 23,

2024 June 25,

2023 June 23,

2024 June 25,

2023 Digital Advertising and Marketing Services Revenue 49,903 49,904 141,747 143,903 Digital Only Subscription Revenue 20,701 15,715 60,429 42,039 Digital Services Revenue 5,150 4,860 15,230 14,343 Total Digital Revenue 75,754 70,479 217,406 200,285 Print Advertising Revenue 18,941 29,216 62,118 102,503 Print Subscription Revenue 47,605 61,842 148,443 193,799 Other Print Revenue 8,278 9,773 24,839 30,542 Total Print Revenue 74,824 100,831 235,400 326,844 Total Operating Revenue 150,578 171,310 452,806 527,129









RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

The table below reconciles the non-GAAP financial performance measure of Adjusted EBITDA to Net loss, its most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure:

Three months ended Nine months ended (Thousands of Dollars) June 23,

2024 June 25,

2023 June 23,

2024 June 25,

2023 Net (loss) income (3,691 ) 2,134 (14,094 ) (1,407 ) Adjusted to exclude Income tax (benefit) expense (849 ) 394 (3,438 ) (1,237 ) Non-operating expenses, net 9,465 9,680 25,738 28,889 Equity in earnings of TNI and MNI (1,122 ) (1,194 ) (3,869 ) (3,534 ) Depreciation and amortization 6,850 7,478 21,438 23,097 Restructuring costs and other 3,795 3,780 12,199 8,120 Assets (gain) loss on sales, impairment and other, net (1,421 ) (900 ) 4,727 (4,255 ) Stock compensation 474 462 1,189 1,384 Add: Ownership share of TNI(6)and MNI EBITDA(6)(50%) 1,323 1,406 4,644 4,128 Adjusted EBITDA 14,824 23,240 48,534 55,185





The table below reconciles the non-GAAP financial performance measure of Cash Costs to Operating expenses, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure:

Three months ended Nine months ended (Thousands of Dollars) June 23,

2024 June 25,

2023 June 23,

2024 June 25,

2023 Operating expenses 146,775 160,296 448,469 504,418 Adjustments Depreciation and amortization 6,850 7,478 21,438 23,097 Assets (gain) loss on sales, impairments and other, net (1,421 ) (900 ) 4,727 (4,255 ) Restructuring costs and other 3,795 3,780 12,199 8,120 Cash Costs 137,551 149,938 410,105 477,456





The table below reconciles the non-GAAP financial performance measure of Same-store Revenues to Operating Revenues, its most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure:

Three months ended Nine months ended (Thousands of Dollars) June 23,

2024 June 25,

2023 June 23,

2024 June 25,

2023 Print Advertising Revenue 18,941 29,216 62,118 102,503 Exited operations (2 ) (4,030 ) (908 ) (18,262 ) Same-store, Print Advertising Revenue 18,939 25,186 61,210 84,241 Digital Advertising and Marketing Services Revenue 49,903 49,904 141,747 143,903 Exited operations - (800 ) (95 ) (2,454 ) Same-store, Digital Advertising and Marketing Services Revenue 49,903 49,104 141,652 141,449 Total Advertising Revenue 68,844 79,120 203,865 246,406 Exited operations (2 ) (4,830 ) (1,004 ) (20,716 ) Same-store, Total Advertising Revenue 68,842 74,290 202,861 225,690 Print Subscription Revenue 47,605 61,842 148,443 193,799 Exited operations - (528 ) (174 ) (1,789 ) Same-store, Print Subscription Revenue 47,605 61,314 148,269 192,010 Digital Subscription Revenue 20,701 15,715 60,429 42,039 Exited operations - (282 ) (84 ) (776 ) Same-store, Digital Subscription Revenue 20,701 15,433 60,345 41,263 Total Subscription Revenue 68,306 77,557 208,872 235,838 Exited operations - (810 ) (259 ) (2,566 ) Same-store, Total Subscription Revenue 68,306 76,747 208,613 233,272 Print Other Revenue 8,278 9,773 24,839 30,542 Exited operations - (107 ) (1 ) (323 ) Same-store, Print Other Revenue 8,278 9,666 24,838 30,219 Digital Other Revenue 5,150 4,860 15,230 14,343 Exited operations - - 1 (1 ) Same-store, Digital Other Revenue 5,150 4,860 15,231 14,342 Total Other Revenue 13,428 14,633 40,069 44,885 Exited operations - (107 ) (1 ) (324 ) Same-store, Total Other Revenue 13,428 14,526 40,068 44,561 Total Operating Revenue 150,578 171,310 452,806 527,128 Exited operations (1 ) (5,748 ) (1,263 ) (23,605 ) Same-store, Total Operating Revenue 150,577 165,562 451,543 503,523

NOTES

(1) Total Digital Revenue is defined as digital advertising and marketing services revenue (including Amplified Digital® Agency), digital-only subscription revenue and digital services revenue.

(2) Same-store revenues is a non-GAAP performance measure based on U.S. GAAP revenues for Lee for the current period, excluding exited operations. Exited operations include (1) business divestitures and (2) the elimination of stand-alone print products discontinued within our markets.

(3) This earnings release is a preliminary report of results for the periods included. The reader should refer to the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-Q and on Form 10-K for definitive information.

(4) The following are non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures for which reconciliations to relevant U.S GAAP measures are included in tables accompanying this release:



Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial performance measure that enhances financial statement users overall understanding of the operating performance of the Company. The measure isolates unusual, infrequent or non-cash transactions from the operating performance of the business. This allows users to easily compare operating performance among various fiscal periods and how management measures the performance of the business. This measure also provides users with a benchmark that can be used when forecasting future operating performance of the Company that excludes unusual, nonrecurring or one-time transactions. Adjusted EBITDA is a component of the calculation used by stockholders and analysts to determine the value of our business when using the market approach, which applies a market multiple to financial metrics. It is also a measure used to calculate the leverage ratio of the Company, which is a key financial ratio monitored and used by the Company and its investors. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), plus non-operating expenses, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, assets loss (gain) on sales, impairments and other, restructuring costs and other, stock compensation and our 50% share of EBITDA from TNI and MNI, minus equity in earnings of TNI and MNI. Cash Costs represent a non-GAAP financial performance measure of operating expenses which are measured on an accrual basis and settled in cash. This measure is useful to investors in understanding the components of the Company's cash-settled operating costs. Periodically, the Company provides forward-looking guidance of Cash Costs, which can be used by financial statement users to assess the Company's ability to manage and control its operating cost structure. Cash Costs are defined as compensation, newsprint and ink and other operating expenses. Depreciation and amortization, assets loss (gain) on sales, impairments and other, other non-cash operating expenses and other expenses are excluded. Cash Costs also exclude restructuring costs and other, which are typically paid in cash.

(5) The Company's debt is the $576 million term loan under a credit agreement with BH Finance LLC dated January 29, 2020 (the "Credit Agreement"). Excess Cash Flow is defined under the Credit Agreement as any cash greater than $20,000,000 on the balance sheet in accordance with U.S. GAAP at the end of each fiscal quarter, beginning with the quarter ending June 28, 2020.

(6) TNI refers to TNI Partners publishing operations in Tucson, AZ. MNI refers to Madison Newspapers, Inc. publishing operations in Madison, WI.