Local Author And Publisher Gets Greenlight For Guinness World Record Attempt

- Aaron ZevyBOCA RATON, FLORIDA, AMERICA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- When local author and publisher, Aaron Zevy bought his first vintage radio, a painted green 1954 Westinghouse, in January 2022, little did he know his collection would grow to over 1000 radios.What began as a casual hobby to help pass time during the epidemic, grew into an obsession Zevy has humorously chronicled in his latest short story collection, Daze : A Descent into Collecting.As he ran out of shelf space, rather than storing his growing collection in a basement or a garage, Zevy began gifting radios to friends, family and even some strangers, so he could share his passion and have the radios proudly displayed. Now over 100 of his radios, in what he jokingly refers to as a“permanent loan” are on shelves all over North America and as far as Ireland and Australia.“It sort of feels nice to know, that the radios have a good home and they are enjoyed by friends and family”, says Zevy.When his friends travel the world, they often send back pictures of vintage radios they have stumbled upon. Some even take screenshots of the TV show they are watching if an old radio appears in a movie or television show. People who walk into his home will often ask if the radios work and invariably ask how many radios he has.Zevy was recently given the 'green light' by Guinness to submit evidence to support his claim of the largest radio collection. While his collection of over *1000 radios easily surpasses the current record holder's 625, he still has to pass scrupulous evidence testing of videos, photos and signed affidavits from radio experts to get his name in the venerable book.With a website (justsomeradios) plus YouTube , Instagram and TikTok channels devoted to sharing his love of radios with others, Zevy is all in.

