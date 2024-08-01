LEGO Expo Returns To Portland, Maine: New Artists, New Creations, And New Vendors Await

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
LEGO Artist Paul Hetherington
Calling all LEGO fans
PORTLAND, MAINE, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The eagerly awaited BrickUniverse LEGO® Fan expo
is set to make its grand return to Portland, Maine, on October 5-6. This year's event promises to be a standout experience with an exciting lineup of new artists, cutting-edge creations, and an expanded selection of vendors.**
**What's New:**
- **New Artists:** Discover a diverse array of LEGO® builders, both local and national, showcasing their most imaginative and innovative creations. Each artist brings a fresh perspective to the world of LEGO® art.
- **Innovative Creations:** Be captivated by a range of awe-inspiring LEGO® designs, from intricate models to impressive large-scale displays. The expo will highlight builds that push the boundaries of LEGO® creativity.
- **Expanded Vendor Selection:** Browse an enhanced range of LEGO®-themed merchandise and collectibles from new and returning vendors. Whether you're an avid collector or new to the hobby, there will be plenty to explore.
- **Interactive Activities:** Dive into themed, hands-on building zones and engage in creative activities designed for enthusiasts of all ages. Connect with fellow fans and let your imagination run wild.
**Event Details:**
- **Date:** October 5-6, 2024
- **Location:** James A Banks Sr Exposition Building, Portland, Maine
- **Tickets:** Available at ( )
Don't miss your chance to experience LEGO® like never before. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit . Since tickets often sell out, online purchasing is recommended.
**About BrickUniverse LEGO® Fan Expo:**
BrickUniverse LEGO® Fan Expo is a premier event celebrating the artistry and innovation of LEGO enthusiasts. Featuring interactive displays, meet-and-greets with builders, and a variety of LEGO-themed activities, the expo offers a unique and immersive experience for fans of all ages.
