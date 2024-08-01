Kneevoice Inc. Successfully Closes Oversubscribed Seed Round With $1.25M In Funding

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Gustavo de GreiffSANTA MONICA, CA, US, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kneevoice Inc., a pioneering medical company, is pleased to announce the successful closure of its Seed round of financing, which was oversubscribed with a total of $1.25 million raised. The initial target for the Seed round was $1.0 million. NuFund Venture Group led this round of investment, showcasing strong confidence in Kneevoice Inc.'s innovative solutions and future potential.Gustavo de Greiff, CEO of Kneevoice Inc., expressed his enthusiasm about this significant milestone: "The successful closure of our Seed round, particularly being oversubscribed, is a testament to the value and potential of our technology. These funds will be instrumental in allowing us to initiate Medical Trials, achieve FDA clearance, and commence the commercial phase of our company."The raised capital will be primarily used to:1. Finalize Medical Trials: Ensuring that the Kneevoice technology meets the rigorous standards required for medical efficacy and safety.2. Achieve FDA Clearance: Navigating the necessary regulatory pathways to bring Kneevoice technology to market in compliance with all relevant guidelines.3. Start the Commercial Phase: Launching the commercial operations to bring Kneevoice's innovative solutions to healthcare providers and patients.NuFund Venture Group's participation as the lead investor not only provides financial support but also brings valuable expertise and a network of resources to Kneevoice Inc.About Kneevoice Inc.:Kneevoice Inc. is at the forefront of developing cutting-edge medical technology designed to detect cartilage deterioration in the joints, improve patient outcomes and streamline healthcare processes. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Kneevoice is dedicated to transforming the future of medical diagnostics and treatment.For more information about Kneevoice Inc. and its groundbreaking technology, please visitMedia ContactGustavo de GreiffCEOKneevoice Inc....

