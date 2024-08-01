Premier Press Acquires GIDI Promotions To Expand Promotional Merchandise Capabilities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kate Ivory from GIDI Promotions with Juli Cordill and Chris Feryn from Premier Press in front of an embroidery machine

Premier Press custom apparel jacket

Full-service print and design capabilities fulfill any campaign need with branded merchandise, retail displays, premium packaging, and direct mail.

- Juli CordillPORTLAND, OREGON, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Premier Press , an award-winning creative production company soon celebrating its 50th anniversary, today announced it has acquired Glad I Did It! (GIDI) Promotions, a beloved Portland-based promotional merchandise and branding company. Nearly one year after joining forces with KG Specialties, this acquisition brings two women-owned companies together and further bolsters Premier Press's print and design expertise, enabling its team to complete a growing range of client needs entirely in-house.“GIDI Promotions has earned its reputation as a powerhouse in promotional merchandise, helping companies truly stand out and achieve their goals-whether that's to strengthen their trade show presence, boost employee morale, or build relationships with customers,” said Juli Cordill, Premier Press CMO/Managing Director.“Joining GIDI Promotions with Premier Press gives us even more opportunities to help our clients achieve the full potential of their marketing and advertising campaigns. We are thrilled to welcome GIDI to the Premier family.”The GIDI Promotions team has over 100 years of cumulative experience in the marketing/advertising and promotional product industry. Its team excels in embroidery, silk-screening, and other promotional merchandise solutions that transform everyday items into standout branding and engagement tools. The GIDI showroom, which will move to Premier's facilities, helps clients envision their creative possibilities and empowers businesses of all sizes to develop innovative promotional products that fulfill any need.“Organizations face countless hurdles when navigating the branded merchandise landscape. It has been my team's passion to help our clients get the most ROI out of their activations, without needing to educate themselves on thousands of products, options, and vendors,” said Kate Ivory, GIDI Promotions owner and founder.“Branded merchandise is often one component of a complete marketing campaign, and we are excited to join the experts at Premier so we can bring any branding or promotional campaign to life. As two longstanding Portland companies whose missions and cultures blend perfectly, I can't think of a better fit for my team.”Premier's mission is to bring order to the chaos of creative production and distribution, making it easy to bring any brand to life. Its team of visionaries are creative production partners who refine ideas and bring them to life with meticulous planning and strategic insights. The team is known to push boundaries with experiential design, crafting immersive campaigns that captivate and engage audiences.The combined team provides clients with complete end-to-end project management and execution, including design, production, shipping, and installation. Browse Premier's branded merchandise page to see its range of customizable solutions.About Premier PressPremier Press is a privately held, women-owned creative production company based in Portland, Oregon. The team of creators and makers was founded in 1974 on one guiding principle: to quickly and efficiently support its customers' needs by bringing their ideas to life. Premier is one of the largest creative production companies on the West Coast, supporting full-scope campaigns with services including digital and offset printing, retail graphics production and distribution, data management, personalized direct mail, packaging, design and fulfillment services, and more. Premier has won several awards, including Oregon Manufacturer of the Year. Premier is carbon-neutral, wind-powered, and Sustainable Green Printing Partnership-certified. Learn more at .

