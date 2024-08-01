Provident Healthcare Partners Advises Lowcountry Oncology Associates In Its Partnership With Oneoncology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON and NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Healthcare Partners

("Provident"), a leading healthcare firm, announced it has advised Lowcountry Oncology Associates in its partnership with OneOncology. Lowcountry Oncology Associates is a comprehensive provider of hematology and medical oncology services based in Charleston, South Carolina.

Provident's deal team was led by Director Dustin Thompson .

"The Provident team was instrumental in helping our practice return to caring for patients as an independent practice. Their insight into our value as a practice aided in aligning us with OneOncology, as a strategic partner. With expertise, Provident evaluated our options and navigated us through the entire process, allowing us to make an informed decision. We are excited about our future with OneOncology and appreciate the guidance from Provident that helped make this partnership a reality," commented Dr. Matthew Beldner, Physician Partner at Lowcountry Oncology Associates.

"We are excited to have guided Lowcountry Oncology Associates through this process. The physicians' reputation in Charleston will provide a strong addition to OneOncology's expansion in South Carolina," commented Thompson.

About Lowcountry Oncology Associates

Lowcountry Oncology Associates,

whose providers have been serving cancer patients in Charleston since

2001, now consists of six medical oncologists who will be treating patients at four new clinics in North Charleston, West Ashley, Mt. Pleasant, and Summerville beginning in October. The practice, which now offers patients medical oncology and hematology care, will add services along the cancer care continuum including in-office drug dispensing, lab services, and medical imaging. Visit

to learn more.

About OneOncology

OneOncology was founded by community oncologists, for community oncologists, with the mission of improving the lives of everyone living with cancer. The company's goal is to enable community oncology practices to remain independent and to improve patient access to care in their communities, all at a lower cost than in the hospital setting. OneOncology supports its platform of community oncology practices through group purchasing, operational optimization, practice growth, and clinical innovation. The company's 1,300 cancer care providers care for approximately 787,000 patients at more than 420 sites of care nationwide. Visit for more information.

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is a leading healthcare investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation services for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties, including oncology. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with a multitude of investors such as private equity firms and strategic consolidators. For additional information, visit or follow Provident on LinkedIn .

Contact:

Provident Healthcare Partners

Gina

Casiello

877-742-9800

[email protected]

