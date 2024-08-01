Lilly's Tirzepatide Successful In Phase 3 Study Showing Benefit In Adults With Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction And Obesity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Tirzepatide reduced the risk of heart failure outcomes – heart failure urgent visit or hospitalization, oral diuretic intensification or cardiovascular death – by 38% compared to placebo Tirzepatide significantly improved heart failure symptoms and physical limitations Tirzepatide led to 15.7% in a combined population of people with and without type 2 diabetes

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY ) announced today positive topline results from the SUMMIT phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of tirzepatide injection (5 mg, 10 mg or 15 mg) in adults with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and obesity. Tirzepatide demonstrated statistically significant improvements in both primary endpoints with a reduction in the risk of heart failure outcomes, assessed as a composite endpoint, and improvements in heart failure symptoms and physical limitations, as measured by the Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire (KCCQ) Clinical Summary Score (CSS),i compared with placebo. All key secondary endpoints were also met, including improvement in exercise capacity as measured by the 6-Minute Walk-Test Distance (6MWD), reduction in the inflammation marker high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP), and mean body weight reduction from baseline at 52 weeks. For the efficacy estimand,ii tirzepatide led to a 15.7% body weight reduction compared to 2.2% for placebo. For the treatment-regimen estimand,iii tirzepatide led to a 13.9% body weight reduction compared to 2.2% for placebo. "HFpEF accounts for nearly half of all heart failure cases, and in the U.S. almost 60% of those impacted also live with obesity.1,2

Despite a continuing increase in the number of people with both HFpEF and obesity, treatment options remain limited,1" said Jeff Emmick, MD, PhD, senior vice president, product development, Lilly. "Previous incretin studies in this population focused on symptoms and physical limitations.

In a first-of-its-kind trial, tirzepatide reduced severity of symptoms and improved heart failure outcomes in people with HFpEF and obesity." Topline Primary Endpoint Results

Relative risk reduction of time-to-first

occurrence of heart failure outcomes (median follow up of 104 weeks) -38%

Hazard Ratio=0.62

95% CI 0.41 to 0.95; P=0.026

Efficacy Estimand Treatment-

Regimen Estimand Improvements in heart

failure symptoms and

physical limitations from

baseline as measured by the

mean change from baseline

of KCCQ-CSS Tirzepatide

MTD 24.8 points



19.5 points



Placebo 15.0 points 12.7 points

HFpEF is a condition in which the heart's left pumping chamber becomes stiff and unable to fill properly. It is associated with a high burden of symptoms and physical limitations affecting daily life, including fatigue, shortness of breath, reduced ability to exercise and swelling of extremities.

The overall safety profile of tirzepatide in the SUMMIT trial was consistent with previously reported tirzepatide studies, including SURMOUNT and SURPASS. The most frequently reported adverse events in SUMMIT were primarily gastrointestinal in nature and generally mild to moderate in severity. The most common adverse events for patients treated with tirzepatide were diarrhea, nausea, constipation and vomiting.

Lilly

will continue to evaluate the SUMMIT results, which will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting and submitted to a peer-reviewed journal. Lilly plans to submit the SUMMIT study results to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other regulatory agencies starting later this year.

About SUMMIT

SUMMIT (NCT04847557) was a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, parallel, placebo-controlled phase 3 study comparing the efficacy and safety of tirzepatide to placebo in adults living with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and obesity, with or without type 2 diabetes. The trial randomized 731 participants across the

U.S.,

Argentina,

Brazil, China, India, Israel, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Russia and Taiwan in a 1:1 ratio to receive tirzepatide

maximum tolerated dose (MTD) 5 mg, 10 mg or 15 mg or placebo. The two primary objectives were to reduce the risk of the composite endpoint of time-to-first occurrence of urgent heart failure visit, heart failure hospitalization, oral diuretic intensification and cardiovascular death to study completion (median follow up of 104 weeks), and change in the Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire Clinical Summary Score (KCCQ-CSS) from baseline to week 52.

SUMMIT utilized MTD of 5 mg, 10 mg or 15 mg once weekly. The starting dose of 2.5 mg

tirzepatide was increased by 2.5 mg every four weeks until MTD was achieved. Participants who tolerated 15 mg continued on 15 mg as their MTD. Participants who tolerated 10 mg but did not tolerate 15 mg continued on 10 mg as their MTD, and participants who tolerated 5 mg but did not tolerate 10 mg continued on 5 mg as their MTD.

About tirzepatide

Tirzepatide is a once-weekly GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) receptor and GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonist. Tirzepatide is a single molecule that activates the body's receptors for GIP and GLP-1, which are natural incretin hormones. Both GIP and GLP-1 receptors are found in areas of the human brain important for appetite regulation. Tirzepatide has been shown to decrease food intake and modulate fat utilization. Studies of tirzepatide in chronic kidney disease (CKD) and in morbidity/mortality in obesity (MMO) are also ongoing. Lilly submitted data for tirzepatide in moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and obesity to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other global regulatory agencies earlier this year.

Tirzepatide was approved by the FDA as Mounjaro®

for adults with type 2 diabetes to improve glycemic control on

May 13, 2022, and as Zepbound® for adults with obesity (a BMI of 30 kg/m2 or greater) or those who are overweight (a BMI of 27 kg/m2 or greater) who also have a weight-related comorbid condition on November 8, 2023. Both Mounjaro and Zepbound should be used as an adjunct to diet and exercise.

About Lilly



Lilly is a medicine company turning science into healing

to make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for nearly 150 years, and today our medicines help more than 51

million people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges: redefining diabetes care; treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects; advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease; providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders; and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable. To learn more, visit Lilly and Lilly/news , or follow us on Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn . P-LLY

i The Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire Clinical Summary Score (KCCQ-CSS) is a patient-reported outcome instrument that uses a 1-100 point scale to assess heart failure symptoms and physical limitations. Higher KCCQ-CSS values indicate better symptom management and reduced physical limitations in people with heart failure.

ii The efficacy estimand represents efficacy prior to discontinuation of study drug.

iii The treatment-regimen estimand represents the estimated average treatment effect regardless of treatment discontinuation.

References

Borlaug BA, Jensen MD, Kitzman DW, Lam CSP, Obokata M, Rider OJ. Obesity and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction: new insights and pathophysiological targets.Cardiovasc Res. 2023;118(18):3434-3450. doi:10.1093/cvr/cvac120Allen LA, Tang F, Jones P, Breeding T, Ponirakis A, Turner SJ. Signs, symptoms, and treatment patterns across serial ambulatory cardiology visits in patients with heart failure: insights from the NCDR PINNACLE® registry. BMC Cardiovasc Disord. 2018 May 3;18(1):80. doi: 10.1186/s12872-018-0808-2. PMID: 29724164; PMCID: PMC5934811.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) about tirzepatide as a potential treatment for people with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and obesity and the timeline for future readouts, presentations, and other milestones relating to tirzepatide and its clinical trials, and reflects Lilly's current beliefs and expectations. However, as with any pharmaceutical product, there are substantial risks and uncertainties in the process of drug research, development, and commercialization. Among other things, there is no guarantee that planned or ongoing studies will be completed as planned, that future study results will be consistent with study results to date, that tirzepatide will prove to be a safe and effective treatment for HFpEF and obesity, that tirzepatide will receive additional regulatory approvals, or that Lilly will execute its strategy as expected. For further discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from Lilly's expectations, see Lilly's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Lilly undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

